Blue Devils compete at Lewis Central Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth athletes traveled across the Missouri River on Saturday morning to match up with many cross country runners from Iowa high schools.

The Blue Devils took part in the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite at Iowa Western Community College. Plattsmouth faced a dozen schools from western Iowa at the meet.

The Plattsmouth girls captured sixth place with a team score of 148 points. Natalie Briggs earned a medal with her work in the race. She crossed the finish line in 11th place in 22:36.52.

The Plattsmouth boys collected third place with a team total of 98 points. All seven Blue Devils finished in the top 42 spots at the race and three were in the top 20.

Kaleb Wooten generated a medal-winning result with a 14th-place time of 17:19.10. Sam Campin (17:33.74, 17th) and Elijah Dix (17:36.66, 18th) were right behind Wooten. Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss, Ian Kalagias and Darek Reicks helped the Blue Devils vault into the third spot in team standings.

Girls Team Results