Blue Devils compete at Lewis Central Invite

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth athletes traveled across the Missouri River on Saturday morning to match up with many cross country runners from Iowa high schools.
The Blue Devils took part in the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite at Iowa Western Community College. Plattsmouth faced a dozen schools from western Iowa at the meet.
The Plattsmouth girls captured sixth place with a team score of 148 points. Natalie Briggs earned a medal with her work in the race. She crossed the finish line in 11th place in 22:36.52.
The Plattsmouth boys collected third place with a team total of 98 points. All seven Blue Devils finished in the top 42 spots at the race and three were in the top 20.
Kaleb Wooten generated a medal-winning result with a 14th-place time of 17:19.10. Sam Campin (17:33.74, 17th) and Elijah Dix (17:36.66, 18th) were right behind Wooten. Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss, Ian Kalagias and Darek Reicks helped the Blue Devils vault into the third spot in team standings.
Girls Team Results
Sioux City North 33, Harlan 120, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 123, Glenwood 128, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut 139, Plattsmouth 148, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 156, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 160, Underwood 172, Treynor 175, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Tri-Center no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Elizabeth Jordan (SCN) 20:02.35, 2) Georgia Paulson (UND) 20:35.72, 3) Ellie Gross (HAR) 21:15.00, 4) Kylie Richardson (CBAL) 21:29.24, 5) Reese Duncan (CBSA) 21:35.61, 6) Nicole Zuehl (SCN) 21:35.79, 7) Lillian Garay (SCN) 21:51.26, 8) Mia Norton (SCN) 22:13.15, 9) Holly Hoepner (AHSTW) 22:22.86, 10) Lauren Becker (GLN) 22:28.03, 11) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:36.52, 12) Olivia Anderson (HAR) 22:47.01, 13) Mackenzie Harstad (CBTJ) 22:49.46, 14) Carissa Spainer (TRN) 22:50.99, 15) Elena Guevara (SCN) 23:07.06
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 22:36.52 (11th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:46.85 (25th), Ava LaSure 23:46.95 (27th), Sophia Wehrbein 25:01.15 (38th), McKenzie Mott 26:19.55 (55th), Jolee Wohlers 27:06.36 (61st), Ciara Whitley 27:18.94 (63rd)
Boys Team Results
Sioux City North 23, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 92, Plattsmouth 98, Glenwood 120, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 123, Harlan 157, Tri-Center 191, Underwood 225, Treynor 238, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 253, Council Bluffs St. Albert 258, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Jaysen Bouwers (SCN) 15:56.58, 2) Will Lohr (SCN) 16:03.74, 3) Aidan Booton (CBTJ) 16:20.21, 4) Ethan Eichhorn (CBLC) 16:24.57, 5) Gabe Nash (SCN) 16:48.61, 6) Brett McGee (TRI) 16:44.51, 7) Yemane Kifle (SCN) 16:48.61, 8) Beshanena Gutema (SCN) 16:50.76, 9) Trey Gross (HAR) 16:52.49, 10) Cole Dooley (TRN) 16:58.81, 11) Andrew Smith (GLN) 17:06.33, 12) Nathan Sell (CBLC) 17:10.64, 13) Juan Martinez (CBTJ) 17:14.20, 14) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:19.10, 15) Liam Hays (GLN) 17:25.67
Plattsmouth Results
Kaleb Wooten 17:19.10 (14th), Sam Campin 17:33.74 (17th), Elijah Dix 17:36.66 (18th), Jacob Zitek 18:19.66 (24th), Carter Moss 18:20.32 (25th), Ian Kalagias 19:14.36 (40th), Darek Reicks 19:19.46 (42nd)
