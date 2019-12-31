ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth girls battled twice on the basketball court this week during action at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
The Blue Devils squared off with Ashland-Greenwood and Archbishop Bergan in the annual tournament. Plattsmouth nearly pulled off a major rally against AGHS in the opening round on Saturday. The team then fell to 2019 Class D-1 state champion Archbishop Bergan in Monday’s third-place matchup.
Ashland-Greenwood 60, Plattsmouth 59
Plattsmouth created a memorable comeback attempt against the Bluejays. PHS fell behind 13-1 in the first quarter and trailed 31-12 at halftime. The Blue Devils stormed back to take a 59-58 lead with 25 seconds to play in the game.
“I’m very proud of the way the girls battled out there after halftime,” Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said. “We were behind by quite a bit at halftime and they chose to fight and get back in it. We won the second half and nearly won the game.”
AGHS (2-4) controlled action throughout the first half. Chloe Bergsten’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer let the team go ahead 18-5 after one quarter, and a trey from Camryn Ray swelled the gap to 23-5 early in the second period.
Plattsmouth turned the tables on the Bluejays in the third quarter. PHS scored 14 points in a two-minute span midway through the period and closed within 43-33. Plattsmouth forced 13 turnovers in the third quarter and made 11 steals.
“We got more aggressive in the second half and picked up the tempo, and when that happened we were able to force turnovers and play with a lot of chaos,” Owens said. “We’re a pretty fun team to watch when we get the tempo up and make things chaotic out there.”
Eight straight points from Chloe Sabatka pulled Plattsmouth within 45-41 with 6:31 to go. Two free throws from Taylor Caba and a baseline drive by Kayla Harvey knotted things at 45-45, and Sabatka’s stepback 3-pointer kept the score tied at 50-50.
PHS built a 55-52 lead after Sabatka dished a bounce pass to Katie Rathman for a layup with 2:01 to go. Sabatka then swished a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 25.9 seconds left to give PHS a 59-58 lead.
Ashland-Greenwood called timeout with 21 seconds left and set up a play for Carly vonRentzell inside. She scored on a short jumper with 10.1 seconds to go. Plattsmouth called timeout with 5.1 seconds left to draw up the potential winning play. AGHS regained possession on a turnover and ran out the clock.
Saige Craven grabbed ten rebounds for AGHS and vonRentzell had 19 points and six rebounds. Bergsten scored 13 points and Alexis Edmisten took two charges.
Sabatka (18) and Bella Chappell (16) both scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Chappell added six steals, two rebounds and two assists and Sabatka had five boards, three steals and one assist.
Kira Leget ended the game with six points, five steals, three assists and two rebounds. Taylor Caba took one charge and posted six points and three steals, and Harvey generated eight points and two steals for Plattsmouth.
Lexi Schroeder tallied two points, two boards and one steal, Rathman scored three points and Kennedy Miller had one rebound. Lyndsey Caba and Jessica Meisinger both played defensive roles for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth 5 7 21 26 – 59
Ashland-Greenwood 18 13 12 17 – 60
Plattsmouth (59)
Chappell 7-15 0-0 16, Leget 2-11 2-4 6, Sabatka 5-9 5-9 18, T. Caba 2-5 2-4 6, Schroeder 1-2 0-1 2, Rathman 1-1 1-2 3, Harvey 3-5 1-2 8, Meisinger 0-0 0-0 0, L. Caba 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 11-22 59.
Ashland-Greenwood (60)
Bergsten 4-11 4-8 13, Libal 3-9 3-4 9, vonRentzell 8-13 3-4 19, Ray 3-4 0-3 7, Mayer 1-1 0-0 2, Craven 0-2 1-2 1, Hatzenbuehler 1-1 0-0 2, Edmisten 1-1 0-0 2, Tonjes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-42 11-21 60.
Archbishop Bergan 45, Plattsmouth 35
Plattsmouth attempted to create a similar type of rally against the Knights on Monday. The team trailed 28-12 at the break and 43-24 after three periods. The Blue Devils held Archbishop Bergan (6-3) to two points in the fourth quarter but were unable to overcome the deficit.
Leget paced Plattsmouth’s offense with 15 points. Sabatka scored ten points and Schroeder and Chappell each had three points. Taylor Caba and Rathman each added two points for the team.
Plattsmouth (2-5) will resume action Friday against Conestoga. The Cass County schools will play at Plattsmouth at 4:30 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan 12 16 15 2 – 45
Plattsmouth 6 6 12 11 – 35
Plattsmouth (35)
Chappell 3, Leget 15, Sabatka 10, T. Caba 2, Schroeder 3, Rathman 2.