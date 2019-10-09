ASHLAND – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes played five matches this past week during action at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.
The Blue Devils faced Wahoo and Omaha Roncalli on Thursday and Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday morning in pool-play matches. The team fell to Auburn in Saturday morning’s first placement match and defeated Ralston in the seventh-place contest.
Match statistics for Plattsmouth were unavailable for contests against Wahoo, Omaha Roncalli, Ashland-Greenwood and Ralston.
Wahoo 2, Plattsmouth 0
State-ranked Wahoo defeated Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-14 in Thursday’s first matchup. Wahoo’s Mya Larson crushed 16 kills on 23 swings and Elle Glock distributed 23 assists. Kelsie Sears added six kills and two aces for the Warriors.
Omaha Roncalli 2, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Roncalli stopped the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-17 in the day’s second contest. Ella Matthies led the Crimson Pride with nine kills and Claire Wilson finished with four kills and one ace. Libby Hubschman and Aydin Meeham each tacked on three kills for Omaha Roncalli.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Plattsmouth 0
Ashland-Greenwood edged PHS 25-23, 25-20 in the AGHS main gym on Saturday. Jessica Stander led the team’s offense with 12 kills on 17 swings and Saige Christo and Carly vonRentzell each produced six kills. Saige Craven made 22 assists and went 14-of-14 serving with three aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn 2, Plattsmouth 0
Auburn took down Plattsmouth 25-9, 25-21 in Ashland-Greenwood’s multipurpose gym. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-2 lead in game one and remained ahead by double digits. An ace from Katie Rathman brought PHS within 11-9 in game two, but Auburn went on a 9-4 run to create a winning cushion.
Chloe Sabatka led Plattsmouth’s offense with four kills and Savanna Berger and Taylor Caba both had three kills. Katie Torres, Kennedy Miller and Sydney Hobscheidt all had two kills and Rathman posted one ace.
Desire Mowery guided Auburn’s offense with seven kills. Carly Gardner tallied six kills and Olivia Swanson chipped in five kills.
Plattsmouth 2, Ralston 0
Plattsmouth claimed the seventh-place match over the Rams 25-17, 25-22. The Blue Devils defeated Ralston for the second time this season.
PHS (8-9) will play in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on Saturday. Blair will host the league tournament this year.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will face fifth-seeded Bennington in the first round at 9 a.m. in Blair’s auxiliary gym. The winner will take on top-seeded Waverly at 11 a.m. in Blair’s main gym. The championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the main gym.