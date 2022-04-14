Blue Devils compete in conference tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players stepped into the batter’s box twice this week during appearances in the league tournament.

PHS athletes hosted a pair of games in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Blue Devil Park. Third-seeded Plattsmouth hosted Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran in the opening round and faced Platteview in the fifth-place game.

W/BN/LL 13, Plattsmouth 1

Plattsmouth squared off with the sixth-seeded Warriors on Monday afternoon. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran gained the upper hand with a big performance on offense. The Warriors finished the game with 14 hits and scored ten runs in the final two innings.

W/BN/LL took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and stretched the gap to 3-0 in the third. The team then broke open the contest in the fifth. The Warriors batted around and crossed the plate five times. W/BN/LL (8-8) repeated the five-run performance in the sixth to win by mercy rule.

Carson Oerman led the team’s scoring attack with one double, two singles, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Trenton Barry had one single, two sacrifice flies and two RBI, and Alex Ohnoutka, Easton Cooper and Kael Eddie all added a pair of RBI.

Plattsmouth ended the evening with four hits. Sam Campin posted one single and one run and T.J. Fitzpatrick, Gabe Villamonte and Gage Olsen each pocketed one single.

Drew Iverson had one walk, one sacrifice fly and one RBI and Villamonte and Henry Loontjer each drew one walk. Fitzpatrick and Jacob Timm each reached once on an error and Fitzpatrick stole two bases. Olsen collected three defensive assists and Campin made one defensive assist.

W/BN/LL 012 055 – 13 14 2

Plattsmouth 000 010 – 1 4 2

Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 6

The Blue Devils rallied past the Trojans in windy conditions Thursday afternoon. Plattsmouth scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to leave the field with smiles.

Platteview (5-6) scored twice in the opening inning but fell behind 5-2 after four innings. The Trojans tried to take control of the game with their work at the plate in the next two frames. The team tied the scoreboard at 5-5 in the fifth and produced the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

Plattsmouth (6-3) responded to the threat in the sixth. The Blue Devils stapled together a series of hits to storm ahead 8-6. PHS kept Platteview’s offense quiet in the seventh to remain on top.

Iverson and Campin combined on the pitching victory. Iverson threw the first 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine Trojans on the mound. He allowed three earned runs. Campin worked the final 1 2/3 innings. He struck out four Platteview batters to seal the outcome.

Campin, Fitzpatrick, Olsen and Evan Miller all posted two hits and Villamonte had one hit for the Blue Devils. Fitzpatrick scored three times and stole one base, Miller scored twice and had one steal and Campin scored twice and had one RBI.

Olsen drove in two runs and scored once and Villamonte drove in one run. Miller gave the team a boost with a triple and Fitzpatrick doubled once.

Plattsmouth will play several times next week. The team will travel to Malcolm on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game and will host Omaha Gross at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a makeup game. The Blue Devils will head to Nebraska City on Thursday, April 21, for a 4:30 p.m. league matchup. The team will end the week with a 12 p.m. home game Saturday, April 23, against Fairbury.

Platteview 200 031 0 – 6 9 5

Plattsmouth 101 303 x – 8 9 3

