COUNCIL BLUFFS – Six Plattsmouth athletes took on opponents from across the Midwest this weekend at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
Bryce Neuin, Josh Adkins, Hunter Smith, Lucas Anderson, Cameron Aughenbaugh and Ben Yoder competed in the tournament Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils placed 39th in team standings with 27 points.
The tournament featured many of the top wrestling teams in the region. Perennial Missouri power Liberty High School won the championship with 565.5 points. Millard South (480.5), Fort Dodge (468) and Blue Valley Southwest (365) of Overland Park, Kan., finished in the next three spots.
Team Results
Liberty 565.5, Millard South 480.5, Fort Dodge 468, Blue Valley Southwest 365, Lincoln East 362, Waukee 348, Kearney 331, Underwood 323.5, Mill Valley 275, Iowa City West 262.5, Grand Island 258, North Scott 244.5, Totino-Grace 239.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 215.5, Olathe South 210, Omaha Skutt 189, Saint James Academy 178.5, Millard North 176, LeMars 173, Woodbury Central 160.5, Gardner-Edgerton 158.5, Atlantic-CAM 156.5, Blair 155.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 152.5, Papillion-La Vista 150.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 142, Nebraska City 140, Ames 123, Apple Valley 121.5, Olathe North 120, Millard West 111, Glenwood 98, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 80.5, Spirit Lake Park 74, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 66.5, Missouri Valley 54, South Sioux City 35, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 28, Plattsmouth 27, Council Bluffs St. Albert 25.5
Plattsmouth Results
120 – Bryce Neuin (27th)
Pinned Jacob Polzin (Missouri Valley) 4:20, pinned by Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) 0:54, pinned by Peyton Westlin (North Scott) 3:55, pinned by Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 0:50, tech fall by Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) 15-0 (4:48), dec. Matt Wood (Saint James Academy) 6-4 (OT), maj. dec. by Brackett Locke (Woodbury Central) 13-3, maj. dec. by Nate Sanchez (Omaha Creighton Prep) 9-0, medical forfeit over Tyler Curtis (Blair)
132 – Josh Adkins
You have free articles remaining.
Pinned by Josh Richardson (Papillion-La Vista) 0:50, tech fall by Weston Becker (Blue Valley Southwest) 15-0 (2:40), pinned by Zach Keal (Mill Valley) 0:35, pinned by Ben Bluel (Olathe South) 1:40
138 – Hunter Smith (20th)
Pinned Cameron Mardeson (Council Bluffs St. Albert) 0:39, pinned by Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 1:58, pinned Logan Hobbs (Nebraska City) 3:01, pinned by Cade Sundgaard (Apple Valley) 1:19, pinned Jackson Sudtelgte (LeMars) 1:17, maj. dec. Jack Steinlage (Saint James Academy) 15-4, pinned by Zane Mayfield (Gardner-Edgerton) 0:24, dec. by Jaden Overman (Omaha Creighton Prep) 8-7
145 – Lucas Anderson (26th)
Pinned by Deven Strief (North Scott) 1:38, tech fall by Logan Rathjen (Liberty) 17-2 (3:46), pinned Deven Boyee (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 0:28, pinned Aidan Grantham (St. Thomas Aquinas) 1:38, tech fall by Andrew Hembry (Waukee) 18-2 (5:04), pinned by Duncan Loges (Blair) 3:37, medical forfeit over Luis Paez (LeMars), maj. dec. by Davis Helton (Council Bluffs St. Albert) 12-4
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (30th)
Pinned by Hunter Aceret (Apple Valley) 4:59, pinned by Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) 0:36, medical forfeits to Payton Fewson (Atlantic-CAM), Cayden Rowell (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson), Brian Petry (Millard North) and Jalen Vaughn (Omaha Creighton Prep)
285 – Ben Yoder (16th)
Pinned Sawyer Thompson (Spirit Lake Park) 0:59, pinned by Michael Isele (Grand Island) 0:39, pinned Warren Smith (Woodbury Central) 0:38, pinned by Connor Hoy (Millard South) 0:44, pinned by Carson McCaughey (North Scott) 2:58, pinned by Jace Shiney (Millard North) 1:11, pinned by Brady Soukup (Blair) 0:59