Blue Devils compete in league volleyball matches

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes squared off against three league opponents this weekend at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Blue Devils finished fourth in Saturday's tournament with a 1-2 mark. Third-seeded Plattsmouth opened the day with a victory over sixth-seeded Ralston before falling to second-seeded Beatrice. Fourth-seeded Platteview stopped the Blue Devils in the third-place match.

Plattsmouth 2, Ralston 0

Plattsmouth swept the Rams 25-16, 25-20 in pool-play action. The Blue Devils posted a .212 hitting percentage and registered 11 aces in the match. The team also dominated action from a defensive standpoint with 42 digs, 29 serve receptions and two solo blocks.

Sydney Hobscheidt gave the Blue Devils plenty of production from all spots on the court. She delivered a team-best 11 kills on 16 swings for a .562 hitting percentage. She also went 9-of-10 serving with three aces and made eight digs and ten serve receptions.

Lyndsey Caba distributed 16 assists and went 8-of-10 serving with four aces. She chipped in two kills, two solo blocks and six digs. Katie Torres finished 11-of-12 at the line with one ace. She added two kills, four digs and six serve receptions on the court.

Gracie Stonner pocketed 12 digs, 12 serve receptions, three assists and one ace for the Blue Devils, and Payton Haugaard posted one kill, one ace, nine digs and one assist. Riley Pletka tallied two kills, one ace and two digs and Ciara Wulff produced one kill and one dig. Josey Freel helped the team with one kill.

Beatrice 2, Plattsmouth 0

Beatrice defeated Plattsmouth 25-19, 25-18 in the second pool-play match. Ellie Jurgens highlighted the day for Beatrice with three aces in her 15-of-15 serving effort. She also made a team-best eight kills. Kiera Busboom added six kills and Jaiden Coudeyras dished out 20 assists.

Hobscheidt carried a large amount of Plattsmouth’s scoring workload with 13 kills on 29 swings. She also made eight digs and nine serve receptions. Torres collected five kills, one ace, five digs, one assist and three serve receptions, and Caba ended the match with 17 assists, two digs, two kills and one ace.

Freel posted one kill, Pletka collected one ace and Stonner generated a double-double of ten digs and 22 serve receptions. She also finished 7-of-8 serving with one ace. Haugaard made six digs and Wulff saw court time for the team.

Platteview 2, Plattsmouth 0

Platteview captured a 25-14, 25-10 victory in the third-place contest. The Trojans evened the season series with the outcome.

Hobscheidt tallied three kills, five digs and ten serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Stonner finished the match with 13 digs, nine serve receptions, one kill and one ace, and Torres pocketed two kills, two digs and four serve receptions.

Caba delivered two kills, four digs, five assists and one serve reception, and Haugaard helped the team with one kill, five digs and five assists. Pletka made two kills, one ace, one dig and one serve reception, and Freel saw court time for the team against the Trojans.

Top-seeded Wahoo won the TBC title with three victories during the tournament. The Warriors defeated Nebraska City and Platteview in pool-play matches and swept Beatrice in the championship contest.

Plattsmouth (8-13) will resume the season Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home match against Platteview. The Blue Devils will host Wahoo at 7 p.m. Thursday before facing Auburn in a 6 p.m. home match on Monday, Oct. 18.

2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament Results

Pool A

Match 1: #1 Wahoo def. #5 Nebraska City 25-21, 25-15

Match 2: #4 Platteview def. #5 Nebraska City 25-16, 25-22

Match 3: #1 Wahoo def. #4 Platteview 25-13, 26-24

Pool B

Match 1: #2 Beatrice def. #6 Ralston 17-25, 25-11, 25-10

Match 2: #3 Plattsmouth def. #6 Ralston 25-16, 25-20

Match 3: #2 Beatrice def. #3 Plattsmouth 25-19, 25-18

Placement Matches

Fifth place: #5 Nebraska City def. #6 Ralston 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Third place: #4 Platteview def. #3 Plattsmouth 25-14, 25-10

First place: #1 Wahoo def. #2 Beatrice 25-21, 25-19

