Blue Devils compete in pair of baseball games

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players continued their early-season homestand with a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

Plattsmouth 17, Crete 7

Plattsmouth erupted for 17 runs at Blue Devil Park on Friday afternoon. The team churned out ten hits and took advantage of 15 walks in the six-inning game.

PHS seized control of the contest in the bottom of the second inning. Plattsmouth erased a 6-3 deficit with a six-run outburst. The Blue Devils increased their lead to 12-6 in the third inning and ended action with five runs in the sixth.

Eight Blue Devils drew walks during the game. Henry Loontjer led the squad’s patient attack with three walks and T.J. Fitzpatrick, Gabe Villamonte, Drew Iverson, Sam Campin and Kyler Lamb each had two walks. Gage Olsen and Ben Laney chipped in one walk apiece.

Olsen, Eli Horner and Dylan Eby were each struck by pitches and Loontjer reached once on an error. Campin collected three singles, three runs scored and two runs batted in, and Fitzpatrick posted one double, one single, three runs and one RBI. Eby added two singles and two RBI in his time at the plate.

Iverson gave the team’s scoring attack a major boost with five RBI. He drilled one home run, produced one sacrifice fly and crossed the plate twice. Villamonte had one double, one run and two RBI, Jacob Timm singled once and Olsen and Parker Aughenbaugh each came home twice. Horner, Loontjer, Lamb and Seth Thompson each scored once for Plattsmouth.

Loontjer helped Plattsmouth in the field with four defensive assists. Villamonte, Olsen and Campin each made two defensive assists and Timm and Clayton Mayfield each had one defensive assist.

Villamonte worked all six innings on the mound and threw 86 pitches. He scattered eight hits and four walks and struck out five Crete batters.

Crete 060 100 – 7 8 2

Plattsmouth 363 005 – 17 10 2

W/BN/LL 7, Plattsmouth 4

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran stopped the Blue Devils early Saturday afternoon. The co-op program jumped on top 3-0 in the third inning and swelled the lead to 6-2 in the fifth. Plattsmouth moved within 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth but the Warriors protected their lead.

Loontjer paced Plattsmouth’s offense with one double, one single and one RBI. Fitzpatrick collected one single, one walk and one sacrifice bunt, Olsen walked and scored once and Timm drew one walk.

Villamonte had one single and scored once and Campin and Eby each pocketed one single. Evan Miller and Thompson each scored once and Mayfield drove in one run. Loontjer made two defensive assists and Horner, Mayfield, Villamonte, Olsen and Campin each posted one defensive assist.

Iverson and Mayfield each pitched for Plattsmouth. Iverson struck out 12 batters and allowed eight hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings. Mayfield threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run and three walks with one strikeout. Iverson threw 86 pitches and Mayfield delivered 30 pitches.

W/BN/LL 003 030 1 – 7 8 0

Plattsmouth 000 220 0 – 4 6 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.