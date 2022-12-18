Blue Devils compete in pair of basketball games

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Plattsmouth athletes crossed the Missouri River on Saturday night to play a pair of basketball games in the MAC Shootout.

The Blue Devils squared off with Glenwood in a tournament doubleheader. Both games took place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

Glenwood 76, Plattsmouth girls 41

Plattsmouth had to contend with Glenwood star Jenna Hopp in the opening game. Hopp has scored the third-most points of any girl in Iowa this season. She has produced 184 points in seven games for Glenwood.

Hopp finished 13-of-21 from the field for 33 points against the Blue Devils. She also posted 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.

Plattsmouth trailed 22-10 after the first quarter but stayed in contention in the second period. The team won the stanza 11-10 to remain within 32-21. Glenwood scored 44 points after the break to seal the outcome.

Plattsmouth 10 11 12 8 – 41

Glenwood 22 10 17 27 – 76

Glenwood 69, Plattsmouth boys 48

Glenwood pulled away from the Plattsmouth boys in the second half. The Blue Devils remained within 15-14 after the first quarter and were within 48-38 with eight minutes to play. The Rams finished the game on a 21-10 run.

Drew Iverson and Gage Olsen each scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Iverson generated 18 points and three rebounds and Olsen pocketed 17 points, six rebounds and one steal. Henry Loontjer chipped in six points, two assists and two rebounds during the night.

T.J. Fitzpatrick tallied five points, three rebounds and one assist for the Blue Devils, and Brock Endorf collected four rebounds and one assist in the paint. Liam LaSure posted four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in his time on the court.

Louis Ingram tallied two points and one board and Lincoln Bradney had two rebounds and one assist. Dalton Eggers and Hunter Mazzulla each saw court time for the team.

Glenwood 15 12 21 21 – 69

Plattsmouth 14 8 16 10 – 48

Plattsmouth (48)

Fitzpatrick 2-9 0-0 5, Olsen 5-13 6-7 17, Loontjer 3-7 0-0 6, Iverson 5-10 4-7 18, LaSure 0-2 0-0 0, Endorf 0-3 0-0 0, Ingram 1-2 0-0 2, Bradney 0-3 0-1 0, Eggers 0-1 0-0 0, Mazzulla 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 10-15 48.