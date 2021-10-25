Blue Devils compete in pair of state races

KEARNEY – Plattsmouth athletes joined hundreds of runners from across Nebraska on Friday afternoon for a pair of state cross country events.

The Blue Devils competed in the Class B State Meet at Kearney Country Club. The Plattsmouth girls placed 12th in team standings with 191 points and the PHS boys finished 11th with 149 points.

Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said the Blue Devils had hoped to carry their momentum from districts into the state meet. Runners from schools such as Gering, Lexington, Norris and Omaha Skutt used the comfortable temperatures to set career-best times in the races.

“There are so many great runners this year,” Nott said. “Some of them emerged during the track season and they’ve kept on going now in cross country. It’s tough competition for sure.”

Natalie Briggs led the Plattsmouth girls with a 29th-place mark of 21:21.49. She eclipsed her time of 21:52.00 from last year’s state race. Nott said he was pleased with the way Briggs ran on the hilly course.

“Natalie cut 30 seconds from her time last year, so she ran well,” Nott said. “I was happy to see that. She works hard and has done a really nice job all year for us.”

Mila Wehrbein (22:19.93, 62nd), Jolie Dix (23:26.77, 74th), Ava Nolde (23:58.75, 82nd) and Emily Macias-Palomar (25:01.51, 86th) added times for Plattsmouth. PHS senior Jozlyn Barnes began the race but was unable to finish due to injury. She enjoyed a successful season with multiple medals for the Blue Devils.

Sam Campin guided the Plattsmouth boys with a 15th-place time of 17:17.95. He collected his second straight state medal.

Elijah Dix (17:30.21, 22nd), Darek Reicks (19:03.08, 69th), Alex Lozzi (19:20.56, 77th) and Daniel Barajas (19:22.57, 78th) posted times for the team. Carter Moss began the race but was unable to finish due to injury. He earned a large number of medals for Plattsmouth throughout the year.

Nott said the Blue Devils could feel good about their accomplishments throughout the fall. Both Plattsmouth teams won Trailblazer Conference titles and finished in the top three spots at districts. Many runners also made significant improvements with their times during the campaign.

“Overall the season was a good one,” Nott said. “We’re one of the smaller teams in Class B, so to do what these kids did was special. Having both teams make it to state is a big deal.

“This was also a fun year because these kids worked hard and really made a lot of progress. To see them have fun together and develop the way they did was encouraging.”

Girls Team Results

Norris 24, Bennington 45, Omaha Skutt 91, Elkhorn North 92, Gering 92, Lexington 95, Blair 113, York 132, Grand Island Northwest 132, Platteview 169, Seward 176, Plattsmouth 191

Top 15 Results

1) Madison Seiler (Gering) 19:29.50, 2) Kendall Zavala (Norris) 19:50.20, 3) Gabriela Calderon (Bennington) 19:52.65, 4) Anika Richards (Omaha Skutt) 19:55.19, 5) Ellie Thomas (Norris) 19:58.50, 6) Olivia Lawrence (Platteview) 20:12.14, 7) Kassidy Stuckey (York) 20:13.88, 8) Samantha Rodewald (McCook) 20:22.30, 9) Mary Kramper (Omaha Duchesne) 20:26.10, 10) Laci Havlat (Norris) 20:26.68, 11) Atlee Wallman (Norris) 20:30.87, 12) Eva Wentz (Omaha Duchesne) 20:32.82, 13) Taylor Grasz (Elkhorn) 20:32.85, 14) Ella Ford (Elkhorn North) 20:32.86, 15) Kaitlynn Amandus (Blair) 20:41.81

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 21:21.49 (29th), Mila Wehrbein 22:19.93 (22nd), Jolie Dix 23:26.77 (74th), Ava Nolde 23:58.75 (82nd), Emily Macias-Palomar 25:01.51 (86th), Jozlyn Barnes – did not finish due to injury

Boys Team Results

Lexington 34, Omaha Skutt 38, Norris 81, Elkhorn Mount Michael 103, Bennington 118, Grand Island Northwest 125, Blair 128, Gering 133, Seward 136, York 146, Plattsmouth 149, Nebraska City 157

Top 15 Results

1) Mesuidi Ejerso (South Sioux City) 16:28.70, 2) Nathan Nottingham (Seward) 16:50.06, 3) Thomas Richter-Egger (Omaha Skutt) 16:53.03, 4) Riley Boonstra (Norris) 16:54.49, 5) Caden Keller (Grand Island Northwest) 16:55.94, 6) McCoy Haussler (Omaha Skutt) 16:57.51, 7) Oscar Aguado-Mendez (Lexington) 16:57.51, 8) Ian Salazar-Molina (Lexington) 16:57.56, 9) Dawson Fricke (Blair) 17:00.32, 10) Jayden Ureste (Lexington) 17:00.69, 11) Colin Pinneo (York) 17:04.22, 12) Zachary Pittman (Norris) 17:04.71, 13) Miguel Cruz-Mendoza (Lexington) 17:10.65, 14) Kai Olbrich (Bennington) 17:14.21, 15) Sam Campin (Plattsmouth) 17:17.95

Plattsmouth Results

Sam Campin 17:17.95 (15th), Elijah Dix 17:30.21 (22nd), Darek Reicks 19:03.08 (69th), Alex Lozzi 19:20.56 (77th), Daniel Barajas 19:22.57 (78th), Carter Moss – did not finish due to injury

