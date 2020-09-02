Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners took off from the starting line of the 2020 season Tuesday during races at Rhylander Park.
The Blue Devils hosted teams from Nebraska and Iowa at the annual Plattsmouth Invite. Girls and boys completed five-kilometer routes on a day that featured cooler temperatures and plentiful sunshine.
The Plattsmouth girls placed sixth in team standings with 93 points. Natalie Briggs led the Blue Devils with a medal-winning effort. She finished in 15th place in 22:50.65. Ava LaSure, Jozlyn Barnes, McKenzie Mott and Ava Nolde joined her on the varsity team.
The Plattsmouth boys placed third in a close battle for the team title. Elkhorn Mount Michael won the crown with 32 points, South Sioux City scored 36 points and Plattsmouth had 37 points.
Kaleb Wooten, Elijah Dix and Sam Campin claimed medals for PHS. Wooten placed third in 17:27.23, Dix finished seventh in 18:14.24 and Campin captured eighth place in 18:15.67.
Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss and Ian Kalagias ran with their teammates in the varsity race. All three finished in the top 30.
Girls Varsity Team Results
Omaha Duchesne 24, Blair 46, Fort Calhoun 62, South Sioux City 75, Auburn 77, Plattsmouth 93, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 95, Sidney (Iowa) no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Sydney Binder (AUB) 20:50.97, 2) Emane Ahmed (SSC) 20:52.05, 3) Evan Wentz (ODA) 21:17.33, 4) Cassidy Nipp (ODA) 21:20.60, 5) Bria Bench (FTC) 21:55.74, 6) Allie Czapla (BLA) 22:04.18, 7) Mary Roskens (BLA) 22:06.64, 8) Molly McBride (ODA) 22:10.02, 9) Gabby Sjostedt (ODA) 22:27.72, 10) Dala Drowne (FTC) 22:32.26, 11) Ashley Hedquist (SSC) 22:34.07, 12) Faye Cunningham (ODA) 22:36.54, 13) Ali Tupper (ODA) 22:36.82, 14) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 22:40.40, 15) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:50.65
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Natalie Briggs 22:50.65 (15th), Ava LaSure 24:37.68 (23rd), Jozlyn Barnes 24:44.21 (24th), McKenzie Mott 26:24.55 (31st), Ava Nolde 32:14.17 (38th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Jolee Wohlers 31:07.28 (59th), Madison Quimby 37:25.34 (75th)
Boys Varsity Team Results
Elkhorn Mount Michael 32, South Sioux City 36, Plattsmouth 37, Fort Calhoun 44, Blair 84, Auburn 109, Sidney (Iowa) no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Mesuidi Ejerso (SSC) 17:10.74, 2) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 17:25.41, 3) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:27.23, 4) Moises Lupercio (SSC) 17:56.71, 5) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:57.05, 6) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 18:02.51, 7) Elijah Dix (PLT) 18:14.24, 8) Sam Campin (PLT) 18:15.67, 9) Ricky Kmiecik (EMM) 18:27.17, 10) Mark Schroll (EMM) 18:29.06, 11) Cameron Mallisee (EMM) 18:30.97, 12) Nick Wayman (BLA) 18:38.62, 13) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:40.76, 14) Dhugomsa Mohammed (SSC) 18:44.35, 15) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:45.42
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Kaleb Wooten 17:27.23 (3rd), Elijah Dix 18:14.24 (7th), Sam Campin 18:15.67 (8th), Jacob Zitek 19:00.32 (20th), Carter Moss 19:07.68 (23rd), Ian Kalagias 19:29.88 (28th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Darek Reicks 19:54.99 (9th), Ethan Moore 21:31.61 (28th), Dominic Vercellino 25:18.12 (68th)
