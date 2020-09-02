Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners took off from the starting line of the 2020 season Tuesday during races at Rhylander Park.

The Blue Devils hosted teams from Nebraska and Iowa at the annual Plattsmouth Invite. Girls and boys completed five-kilometer routes on a day that featured cooler temperatures and plentiful sunshine.

The Plattsmouth girls placed sixth in team standings with 93 points. Natalie Briggs led the Blue Devils with a medal-winning effort. She finished in 15th place in 22:50.65. Ava LaSure, Jozlyn Barnes, McKenzie Mott and Ava Nolde joined her on the varsity team.

The Plattsmouth boys placed third in a close battle for the team title. Elkhorn Mount Michael won the crown with 32 points, South Sioux City scored 36 points and Plattsmouth had 37 points.

Kaleb Wooten, Elijah Dix and Sam Campin claimed medals for PHS. Wooten placed third in 17:27.23, Dix finished seventh in 18:14.24 and Campin captured eighth place in 18:15.67.

Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss and Ian Kalagias ran with their teammates in the varsity race. All three finished in the top 30.

Girls Varsity Team Results