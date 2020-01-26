PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestlers squared off with dozens of decorated athletes Saturday in front of a large crowd at Plattsmouth High School.
The Blue Devils placed ninth in the Plattsmouth Invite with 84.5 points. Six Plattsmouth students claimed medals in a meet that featured 17 teams from Nebraska and Iowa. Action took place on three mats in the main PHS gym and two mats in the auxiliary gym.
Millard South, ranked first in Class A by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, won the team championship with 280.5 points. Grand Island Northwest, ranked second in Class B, tied with Harlan for second place with 134 points. Blair, ranked eighth in Class B, took home fourth place with 128 points.
Cael Nielsen helped the Blue Devils with a second-place finish at 106 pounds. Hunter Smith (138 pounds), Josh Colgrove (152), Cameron Aughenbaugh (160) and Truett Giles (170) captured fifth-place medals and Caleb Laney (145) collected sixth place.
Team Results
Millard South 280.5, Grand Island Northwest 134, Harlan 134, Blair 128, Bellevue East 121, Pierce 96.5, Seward 93, Ralston 89, Plattsmouth 84.5, Fairbury 67, Auburn 66, Schuyler 59, Waverly 57.5, Omaha Gross 40, Falls City 33, Elkhorn 32, Lincoln High 31
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Cael Nielsen (2nd)
Pinned Rex Floerchinger (OGR) 1:29, dec. Tyler Japp (ELK) 11-6, pinned by Cash Duncan (SEW) 0:29
113 – Bryce Neuin
Maj. dec. Connor Gerths (FRB) 13-3, tech fall by Caleb Coyle (MLS) 22-7 (3:42), dec. by Bradyn Anaya (RAL) 3-1
126 – Dominick Cherek
Maj. dec. by Aiden Robertson (MLS) 9-1, maj. dec. by Tyler Curtis (BLA) 14-0
132 – Josh Adkins
Pinned by Brady Isley (GINW) 2:17, pinned Carter Jensen (PRC) 3:53, dec. by Jesus Carrasco (SCH) 10-4
138 – Hunter Smith (5th)
Pinned Austin Meyer (WAV) 1:43, pinned by Collin Quandt (GINW) 1:08, pinned Henry Ramirez (SCH) 1:40, dec. Brock Beed (FRB) 6-4 (OT), dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad (PRC) 11-7
145 – Caleb Laney (6th)
Dec. Owen Brennan (OGR) 7-2, dec. by Sean Martin (SEW) 6-5, pinned Jesse Cruse (LNH) 3:27, dec. Dylan Berg (BLA) 7-5 (OT), pinned by Bayler Poston (AUB) 4:58
152 – Josh Colgrove (5th)
Pinned Nolan Hill (SEW) 1:31, dec. by Dalton Flibotte (BVE) 5-1, maj. dec. Diego Maganda (SCH) 9-1, dec. Duncan Loges (BLA) 7-0, tech fall Nate Brennan (OGR) 16-0 (4:41)
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (5th)
Pinned by Zander Schweitzer (PRC) 1:53, pinned Christian Cardenas (OGR) 0:56, dec. Zane Bendorf (HRL) 7-5, pinned Kyle Black (FCY) 4:14
170 – Truett Giles (5th)
Pinned by Alex White (MLS) 1:01, pinned Brody Sheeks (GINW) 1:37, pinned Kevin Escobar (SCH) 1:44
285 – Ben Yoder
Pinned by Kazz Hyson (FRB) 1:28, pinned by Alejandro Sanabria (SCH) 1:18