Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes spent time in their softball dugouts on Saturday during three games in the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils finished fourth in the eight-team tournament with a 1-2 mark. The team rallied past Omaha North in the first round and fell to Falls City and Freeman in the next two games.

Plattsmouth 8, Omaha North 4

Plattsmouth produced winning smiles during the morning’s first game at Blue Devil Park. The team erased a 4-3 deficit to advance to the semifinals.

The Blue Devils saw their offense take off in the fifth inning. Abbie Dasher, Jessica Meisinger, Aimee Dasher, Amelia Field, Krista Hardy and Chloe Anson helped the squad score five times. Plattsmouth held Omaha North without a run in the sixth inning to win.

Hardy highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with one home run, one single, one walk, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Grace VanDenburgh collected one double, one single, two runs and two RBI, and Anson helped the team with one double and one RBI.