Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes spent time in their softball dugouts on Saturday during three games in the annual Plattsmouth Invite.
The Blue Devils finished fourth in the eight-team tournament with a 1-2 mark. The team rallied past Omaha North in the first round and fell to Falls City and Freeman in the next two games.
Plattsmouth 8, Omaha North 4
Plattsmouth produced winning smiles during the morning’s first game at Blue Devil Park. The team erased a 4-3 deficit to advance to the semifinals.
The Blue Devils saw their offense take off in the fifth inning. Abbie Dasher, Jessica Meisinger, Aimee Dasher, Amelia Field, Krista Hardy and Chloe Anson helped the squad score five times. Plattsmouth held Omaha North without a run in the sixth inning to win.
Hardy highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with one home run, one single, one walk, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Grace VanDenburgh collected one double, one single, two runs and two RBI, and Anson helped the team with one double and one RBI.
Aimee Dasher contributed one single, one walk, one RBI and one run. Field produced one sacrifice bunt and scored once after being struck by a pitch. Meisinger reached base on one walk and one fielder’s choice. She swiped a pair of bases and scored twice.
Abbie Dasher and Cierra Richardson each chipped in one walk for the team. Abbie Dasher earned the victory in the pitching circle. She scattered four hits and struck out three batters during her 97-pitch performance.
Omaha North 130 000 – 4 4 1
Plattsmouth 300 05x – 8 6 3
Falls City 11, Plattsmouth 0
Falls City took control of the semifinal matchup in the first inning. Cleanup hitter Madi Jones launched a grand slam to center and Hayven Evans-Ruiz added a two-run blast to left field to make it 6-0. Emily Vitosh added a RBI double to create a seven-run lead.
The Tigers added two runs in the second inning and upped the gap to 11-0 in the fifth. The team finished the five-inning game with 12 hits.
Plattsmouth’s best chance to score came in the fourth inning. Field led off the frame with a single to left and Hardy knocked a one-out single to center. Anson then loaded the bases when she was struck on her left shoulder by a pitch. Falls City escaped the jam with a strikeout.
Meisinger reached base on one single and one fielder’s choice. Field, Hardy and Abbie Dasher each connected on one single, Anson was struck by a pitch and Alyce Combs reached once on an error.
Field highlighted Plattsmouth’s defense with five catches in center. Richardson, Hardy, Aimee Dasher, Meisinger, Abbie Dasher and Courtney Ehlers also made catches during the game.
Falls City 720 02 – 11 12 1
Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 4 2
Freeman 11, Plattsmouth 0
The Falcons soared ahead in the third-place game with a steady offense. The team went up 3-0 in the second inning and doubled the margin in the third. Freeman sealed the outcome with five runs in the fourth inning.
Field and Hardy each helped Plattsmouth’s offense with one single. VanDenburgh reached base on one walk and one fielder’s choice, and Meisinger and Aimee Dasher each collected one walk for the Blue Devils.
Elkhorn North claimed the tournament championship in a high-scoring game over Falls City. The Wolves edged the Tigers 10-8 to receive the first-place trophy.
Freeman 033 5 – 11 12 0
Plattsmouth 000 0 – 0 2 6