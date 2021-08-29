Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes spent Saturday morning and afternoon showcasing their volleyball skills on their home court.
The Blue Devils hosted the annual Plattsmouth Invite in the main and auxiliary gyms. PHS finished fourth in the eight-school tournament. The team defeated Platteview 25-22, 25-16 in the first round. Eventual champion Norris claimed a 25-14, 25-12 victory in the semifinals, and Raymond Central won the third-place match over Plattsmouth 25-15, 25-18.
Plattsmouth 2, Platteview 0
The Blue Devils and Trojans began the “Battle of the Plattes” with a feel-good moment. The audio tape of the national anthem stopped midway through the song, but players on both teams filled in the silence with their own voices. They created smiles in the gym by singing the rest of the anthem while standing on the court.
The schools remained close on the scoreboard throughout game one. A kill from Platteview sophomore Lexi Hans gave the Trojans a 14-13 lead, but kills from Katie Torres and Payton Haugaard helped Plattsmouth go up 18-15.
An ace by Riley Pletka and kill from Sydney Hobscheidt snapped a 19-19 tie, and an ace block from Torres put Plattsmouth ahead 23-22. The Blue Devils celebrated after an ace from Lyndsey Caba and a hitting error by Platteview.
Game two started off in similar fashion before Plattsmouth pulled away. A kill from Torres and ace block by Caba gave the team a 14-11 lead, and a kill by Hobscheidt created a 21-14 gap in Plattsmouth’s favor. Points from Hobscheidt and Torres put Plattsmouth in position to close out the match.
Torres ended the match with five kills, two ace blocks, five digs and five serve receptions. She also went 8-of-9 serving with one ace. Caba produced three kills, four aces, one ace block, two digs and four assists, while Hobscheidt helped PHS with four kills, six digs and four serve receptions. She also went 8-of-8 at the service line.
Pletka collected one kill, one ace block, one ace and one dig. Haugaard finished with two kills, four digs and a 7-of-7 serving effort, and Gracie Stonner boosted the back row with nine digs, 15 serve receptions and one kill. Josey Freel chipped in one dig and one ace block.
Norris 2, Plattsmouth 0
Norris controlled action throughout the semifinal match. The Titans posted a .294 hitting percentage and collected nine aces in the two games. Maisie Boesiger led the team’s offense with six kills on seven swings.
Norris won the tournament title with three victories during the day. The team swept Ralston 25-7, 25-9 in the first round and stopped Seward 25-15, 25-9 in the championship match.
Hobscheidt guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with four kills. She chipped in six digs and six serve receptions on defense. Caba also helped the PHS offense with five aces, six assists and two ace blocks.
Pletka finished with three kills and one ace block and Torres tallied two kills, three digs and five serve receptions. Stonner contributed one kill, ten digs and 27 serve receptions, Haugaard generated one kill and five assists and Freel made one kill and one ace block. Riley Edmonds chipped in one kill for the Blue Devils.
Raymond Central 2, Plattsmouth 0
Emaree Harris and Hannah Kile helped Raymond Central stop Plattsmouth in the third-place match. Harris led the team with seven kills and Kile went 14-of-14 serving with two aces. Kile also delivered three kills and 12 assists for the Mustangs.
Hobscheidt highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with two kills, three digs, 18 serve receptions and a 10-of-10 serving effort. Caba went 8-of-8 serving with one ace and Torres finished 6-of-6 with two aces. Caba added one dig and two assists and Torres made one kill, four digs and eight serve receptions.
Stonner ended the match with one kill, three digs and ten serve receptions. Pletka helped the team at the net with two kills, two solo blocks and five assisted blocks. Freel made one kill and Haugaard collected one kill, two digs and three assists.