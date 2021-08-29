Blue Devils compete in Plattsmouth Invite

Game two started off in similar fashion before Plattsmouth pulled away. A kill from Torres and ace block by Caba gave the team a 14-11 lead, and a kill by Hobscheidt created a 21-14 gap in Plattsmouth’s favor. Points from Hobscheidt and Torres put Plattsmouth in position to close out the match.

Torres ended the match with five kills, two ace blocks, five digs and five serve receptions. She also went 8-of-9 serving with one ace. Caba produced three kills, four aces, one ace block, two digs and four assists, while Hobscheidt helped PHS with four kills, six digs and four serve receptions. She also went 8-of-8 at the service line.

Pletka collected one kill, one ace block, one ace and one dig. Haugaard finished with two kills, four digs and a 7-of-7 serving effort, and Gracie Stonner boosted the back row with nine digs, 15 serve receptions and one kill. Josey Freel chipped in one dig and one ace block.

Norris 2, Plattsmouth 0

Norris controlled action throughout the semifinal match. The Titans posted a .294 hitting percentage and collected nine aces in the two games. Maisie Boesiger led the team’s offense with six kills on seven swings.