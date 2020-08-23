Blue Devils compete in softball triangular

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth athletes gained valuable experience Friday during two games at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

The Blue Devils played Lincoln High and Fremont in a softball triangular. Plattsmouth dominated Lincoln High in four innings and fell to Fremont in three innings during the event.

Plattsmouth 14, Lincoln High 2

Plattsmouth moved its scoring machine into high gear against the Links. The Blue Devils crossed the plate three times in the third inning and put the game away in the fourth. PHS posted 11 runs in the frame to create a mercy-rule situation.

Chloe Anson, Hailey Montes, Josie Knust and Paige Druskis all slammed doubles for Plattsmouth in the fourth inning. The team also took advantage of its patience at the plate. The Blue Devils drew seven walks during the inning.

Jessica Meisinger helped Plattsmouth with four walks, three runs and two steals. Montes reached base on one double, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. She scored twice, drove in two runs and had one steal. Ireland Todd chipped in two singles, one walk, three RBI, one run and one steal.