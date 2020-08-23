Blue Devils compete in softball triangular

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth athletes gained valuable experience Friday during two games at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.
The Blue Devils played Lincoln High and Fremont in a softball triangular. Plattsmouth dominated Lincoln High in four innings and fell to Fremont in three innings during the event.
Plattsmouth 14, Lincoln High 2
Plattsmouth moved its scoring machine into high gear against the Links. The Blue Devils crossed the plate three times in the third inning and put the game away in the fourth. PHS posted 11 runs in the frame to create a mercy-rule situation.
Chloe Anson, Hailey Montes, Josie Knust and Paige Druskis all slammed doubles for Plattsmouth in the fourth inning. The team also took advantage of its patience at the plate. The Blue Devils drew seven walks during the inning.
Jessica Meisinger helped Plattsmouth with four walks, three runs and two steals. Montes reached base on one double, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. She scored twice, drove in two runs and had one steal. Ireland Todd chipped in two singles, one walk, three RBI, one run and one steal.
Emma Field drew three walks, scored twice and stole two bases. Druskis tallied one double, one walk, two runs, three steals and one RBI, and Knust collected one double, one walk and three RBI. Grace Vandenburgh ended the game with two singles, two walks, two runs, two RBI and three steals.
Anson generated one double, one RBI and one run for Plattsmouth, and Amelia Field posted one walk and one sacrifice bunt. Kassidy Fisk chipped in one run in the victory.
Knust tossed all four innings for the Blue Devils. She had three strikeouts and limited Lincoln High to four hits and four walks.
Plattsmouth 003 11 – 14 8 1
Lincoln High 100 1 – 2 4 1
Fremont 15, Plattsmouth 1
Fremont used a big second inning to stop Plattsmouth in the second game. FHS sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight times in the stanza.
Montes crushed a solo home run in the second inning for Plattsmouth’s lone hit of the game. Druskis added one walk and one steal.
Fremont 285 – 15 12 0
Plattsmouth 010 – 1 1 5
