Blue Devils compete in Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth softball players squared off against three teams on the diamond Saturday during the Syracuse Invite.
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth began the tournament with a matchup against Wahoo. The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the first inning and expanded the gap to 10-2 in the next frame. Wahoo ended the three-inning contest with 14 hits.
Emma Field produced one double and one run for Plattsmouth. Jessica Meisinger and Josie Knust each had one single and one RBI and Hailey Montes chipped in one single.
Plattsmouth 200 – 2 4 0
Wahoo 374 – 14 14 0
Plattsmouth 10, Yutan/Mead 1
The Blue Devils enjoyed a successful outing against Yutan/Mead. PHS scored three times in the opening inning and posted a five-run outburst after that. The team created the winning margin with two runs in the fourth inning.
Meisinger and Montes highlighted Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with big games. Meisinger collected two singles, one home run, three runs, three RBI and three steals. Montes helped the Blue Devils with two singles, one home run, two runs and three RBI.
Paige Druskis posted one double, one walk, one RBI and two runs, and Field tallied one single, one run and one steal. Kaley Clark collected two singles, Chloe Anson had one single and one RBI and Hanna Welstead collected one walk and one run.
Knust walked once and Paige Colestock delivered one sacrifice. Ireland Todd added one run and one steal in the victory.
Knust pitched five innings for Plattsmouth. She allowed seven hits and struck out seven Patriots.
Yutan/Mead 001 00 – 1 7 1
Plattsmouth 350 2x – 10 11 0
Syracuse 9, Plattsmouth 6
Plattsmouth and Syracuse engaged in a high-scoring battle in the fifth-place game. Syracuse went ahead 8-2 in the third inning and maintained the winning cushion.
Knust blasted two doubles for Plattsmouth and Clark generated two singles, one walk and one RBI. Montes produced one single, one run and two RBI, and Meisinger ended the game with one single, one run and one RBI.
Field gave the Blue Devils one single, one run and one steal, Druskis singled and scored once and Todd had one run and one steal. Aimee Dasher had one walk and one RBI, Abbie Dasher scored once and Welstead was struck once by a pitch.
Knust tossed all five innings in the circle. She allowed seven hits and five earned runs with six strikeouts.
Syracuse 413 10 – 9 7 0
Plattsmouth 023 01 – 6 8 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!