Blue Devils compete in tournament games

The Bluejays took over the contest from that point on. Libal scored eight points in the final 1:35 of the first quarter, and Camryn Ray’s 3-pointer at the 7:12 mark created a 19-8 lead. A conventional three-point play, pullup jumper and two free throws from Libal in the last 1:15 of the first half made the gap 38-18.

Ashland-Greenwood sealed the outcome in the third quarter. Libal and Ray sparked a 29-6 run with their work on the perimeter.

Miller led Plattsmouth with nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Casey generated six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Hellbusch had two points, one steal and five pass deflections.

Caba ended the game with five points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and three pass deflections. Knust tallied two points, four rebounds, two blocks and one pass deflection, and Meisinger had two points, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection.

Briggs collected two points, three rebounds and one steal, Dasher made one steal and two pass deflections and Amelia Field made one rebound and one steal. Krista Hardy chipped in two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections.