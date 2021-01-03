Blue Devils compete in tournament games

ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth girls continued to place building blocks on their season construction project this past week during a pair of holiday tournament games.
The Blue Devils competed against Omaha Roncalli and Ashland-Greenwood at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. Plattsmouth squared off against the Crimson Pride Dec. 30 and took on AGHS on Thursday morning.
Omaha Roncalli 45, Plattsmouth 28
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the first-round matchup between Plattsmouth and Omaha Roncalli. The Crimson Pride outscored PHS 20-3 in the period to take a 29-11 halftime lead. The Blue Devils tried to rally in the second half, but Omaha Roncalli was able to make enough free throws to win.
Lyndsey Caba helped Plattsmouth with five points, nine rebounds, five assists, seven pass deflections and one steal. Sydney Casey secured nine points, four rebounds and five pass deflections, and Rylee Hellbusch ended the morning with four points, seven boards, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection.
Jessica Meisinger contributed six points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and five pass deflections. Josie Knust tallied four points, six boards and two pass deflections, Kennedy Miller made one block and Aimee Dasher hauled in one rebound. Natalie Briggs helped Plattsmouth defensively during the game.
Plattsmouth 8 3 11 6 – 28
Omaha Roncalli 9 20 10 6 – 45
Plattsmouth (28)
Casey 4-13 0-0 9, Meisinger 3-4 0-0 6, Caba 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hellbusch 2-6 0-0 4, Knust 1-7 2-6 4, Dasher 0-1 0-0 0, Briggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-35 2-6 28.
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30
Ashland-Greenwood’s veteran players showcased their experience shooting the basketball against Plattsmouth on Thursday morning.
The Bluejays went 23-of-45 from the floor in their 39-point victory. Senior Kiara Libal headlined the AGHS offense with a 34-point performance. The Morningside College softball recruit poured in 24 points during the first half to put the Bluejays in front.
“They shot the daylights out of the ball today,” PHS head coach Rick Titus said. “All of the credit goes to them. They’re a senior-laden group and they shot the ball really well. I thought we played fairly well defensively, but Ashland-Greenwood was just really impressive. They’re a good team and are going to win a lot of games this season.”
Plattsmouth stayed with AGHS in the first few minutes. Miller finished an early fast-break layup and then deposited an assist from Meisinger into the basket midway through the first quarter. Two free throws from Casey then tied the game at 6-6.
The Bluejays took over the contest from that point on. Libal scored eight points in the final 1:35 of the first quarter, and Camryn Ray’s 3-pointer at the 7:12 mark created a 19-8 lead. A conventional three-point play, pullup jumper and two free throws from Libal in the last 1:15 of the first half made the gap 38-18.
Ashland-Greenwood sealed the outcome in the third quarter. Libal and Ray sparked a 29-6 run with their work on the perimeter.
Miller led Plattsmouth with nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Casey generated six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Hellbusch had two points, one steal and five pass deflections.
Caba ended the game with five points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and three pass deflections. Knust tallied two points, four rebounds, two blocks and one pass deflection, and Meisinger had two points, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection.
Briggs collected two points, three rebounds and one steal, Dasher made one steal and two pass deflections and Amelia Field made one rebound and one steal. Krista Hardy chipped in two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections.
Plattsmouth will continue the season this week with four games. Titus said the Blue Devils will look to construct successful moments each time they step on the court.
“I was pleased with our effort out there,” Titus said. “Our kids are playing hard and they’re doing their best to improve every time out. We’re still looking to improve our consistency, but that’s what happens with young teams. We’re going to have a lot of games next week, so we’re going to have chances to continue to get better.”
Plattsmouth 8 10 6 6 – 30
Ashland-Greenwood 16 22 29 11 – 69
Plattsmouth (30)
Casey 2-6 3-4 6, Meisinger 0-1 2-6 2, Caba 2-5 1-2 5, Miller 4-6 1-2 9, Hellbusch 1-3 0-0 2, Dasher 0-5 0-2 0, Knust 1-4 0-0 2, Field 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 0-3 2-2 2, Briggs 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 10-42 9-18 30.
Ashland-Greenwood (69)
Bergsten 5-7 0-0 10, Libal 10-18 10-13 34, vonRentzell 1-1 0-2 2, Ray 4-6 0-0 11, Craven 0-2 0-0 0, Edmisten 0-3 0-0 0, Tonjes 1-3 0-0 3, Pike 1-3 0-0 2, Comstock 0-0 0-0 0, Keith 0-3 0-0 0, Grell 1-1 0-0 3, Wall 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 14-19 69.