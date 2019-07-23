NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth’s summer baseball season came to a close Monday night after a district game against Beatrice.
The Orangemen produced a pair of large scoring outbursts in a 12-1 victory. Third-seeded Beatrice faced fifth-seeded Plattsmouth in the elimination bracket of the Area B1 Tournament. The teams played their game at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City.
Beatrice snapped a 1-1 tie with a five-run explosion in the top of the second inning. Hayden DeBoer’s home run helped the team build the four-run cushion.
The Orangemen added a run in the third inning on an outfield error, one double and one single. The team then iced the victory in the fourth. Zack Zimmerman crushed a two-run shot over the fence in deep left field, and Peyton Murphy posted a two-RBI single to left field. Beatrice added a RBI groundout in the frame.
DeBoer threw all five innings and collected six strikeouts. He retired the side in order in the third inning and worked around a leadoff double by Aaronn Aho in the fourth. Beatrice ended the game on a 6-3 double play in the fifth.
Zimmerman helped the Orangemen with three hits and two RBI. DeBoer finished with four RBI and Austin Burroughs had two hits and one walk.
Plattsmouth ended its season 13-18. Jacob Davis and Austin Hicks were the team’s seniors.
Beatrice 151 50 – 12 10 1
Plattsmouth 100 00 – 1 4 2