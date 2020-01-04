PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Conestoga both had goals of ending their Christmas vacations on the winning side of the scoreboard Friday afternoon.
The Blue Devils were able to reach their target with a defensive whirlwind on the basketball court.
The Plattsmouth girls stopped the Cougars 55-36 in the PHS gym. Plattsmouth relied on its defensive activity to create a winning cushion in the contest. The Blue Devils made 21 steals in the game and converted many of those turnovers into points.
“I think we played with a lot of energy today,” Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said. “The girls did a really nice job defensively on them, and that energy on defense sparked our offense and gave us some easy baskets. I’m pleased with the way all of the girls played. We played well as a team today.”
Owens said he was happy with the way the Blue Devils rebounded from a challenging experience at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite. Plattsmouth lost by one point to Ashland-Greenwood and fell to defending Class D-1 state champion Archbishop Bergan the previous weekend.
“I think the girls had a lot of motivation to play well after what happened at the holiday tournament,” Owens said. “I feel really good about the way they responded to that. They took it upon themselves to remain together as a team and come out here and play well in front of a home crowd.”
Plattsmouth (3-5) jumped ahead of Conestoga (1-8) in the first 90 seconds. The Blue Devils scored on four of their first five trips to stake a 9-0 lead. Chloe Sabatka and Lexi Schroeder both sank layups and Kira Leget and Taylor Caba both drained jumpers.
PHS went up 20-9 after Leget knocked home her third 3-pointer of the first quarter. A nice wraparound assist from Leget to Katie Rathman created a 27-13 edge, and Caba found Rathman for an assist two trips later to create a 16-point gap.
Conestoga sliced the deficit to 29-19 in the final two minutes of the half. Myah Cummings sank a coast-to-coast layup and Ellie Sachs scored off a steal with 40 seconds left. Taylor McClatchey netted a pair of late free throws to give the Cougars extra momentum.
Plattsmouth regained control of the game in the third quarter. PHS limited the Cougars to five points in the period and created open shots on offense. Sabatka, Leget, Caba, Schroeder and Bella Chappell scored and Leget, Sabatka and Caba made assists to help PHS go up 45-24.
Leget made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Plattsmouth. She added three assists and two steals. Sabatka generated seven points, nine steals, five assists and three rebounds, and Taylor Caba collected six points, two steals, three rebounds and two assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Chappell contributed five points, four steals and one assist, and Schroeder ended the game with six points, one rebound and one steal. Rathman tallied four points and four boards, Kayla Harvey had two points and three rebounds and Kennedy Miller posted four points and three rebounds.
Rylee Hellbusch scored two points, Lyndsey Caba made two steals and Josie Knust and Christine Froderman each hauled in one rebound. Abby Henne, Sydney Casey and Jessica Meisinger all saw court time for the team.
Cummings helped Conestoga with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Ackerman pitched in seven points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block, and Sachs collected two points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Lindee Watson produced five points and four rebounds, Mati Steckler had two rebounds and McClatchey tallied two points, three rebounds and one steal. Haven Zimmerman had two points and five rebounds and Ali Gansemer delivered four points, three rebounds and one steal.
Danie Parriott posted two points and one rebound for Conestoga. Olivia Priefert chipped in one rebound and one assist for the Cougars.
Conestoga 9 10 5 12 – 36
Plattsmouth 22 7 16 10 – 55
Conestoga (36)
McClatchey 0-3 2-2 2, Steckler 0-1 0-1 0, Cummings 5-6 1-6 12, Watson 2-7 1-2 5, Ackerman 2-6 3-5 7, Sachs 1-3 0-0 2, Zimmerman 1-2 0-0 2, Priefert 0-1 0-0 0, Gansemer 1-5 1-2 4, Parriott 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 12-34 10-21 36.
Plattsmouth (55)
Chappell 2-13 0-2 5, Leget 6-9 2-2 19, Sabatka 2-8 2-2 7, T. Caba 3-9 0-0 6, Schroeder 3-4 0-0 6, Harvey 0-6 2-2 2, Rathman 2-5 0-0 4, L. Caba 0-2 0-0 0, Hellbusch 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 2-2 4, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Knust 0-1 0-0 0, Meisinger 0-0 0-0 0, Henne 0-0 0-0 0, Froderman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-61 8-12 55.