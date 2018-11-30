Three Cass County wrestling teams began their 2018-19 campaigns Thursday night with duals against area opponents.
Papillion-La Vista 44, Plattsmouth 27
Plattsmouth hosted the Monarchs in the season-opening battle. Papillion-La Vista scored points in the first five matchups to build an early lead. The Blue Devils attempted a mid-dual rally but the Monarchs were able to hold off the comeback.
Plattsmouth had been scheduled to attend the Cozad Invite on Saturday. The Blue Devils will not travel to the tournament due to the forecast of blizzard conditions in the area. Plattsmouth will instead compete in the Omaha North Invite. Action will begin at 9 a.m.
120 – Ian Rudner (PLV) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 1:01
126 – Josh Richardson (PLV) won by forfeit
132 – Nolan Niemiec (PLV) dec. Brock Bashus (PLT), 10-3
138 – Landon Roberts (PLV) maj. dec. Chance Taylor (PLT), 15-4
145 – Creighton Baughman (PLV) pinned Josh Colgrove (PLT), 2:39
152 – Zach Nielsen (PLT) dec. Travis Powers (PLV), 5-2
160 – Cole Price (PLV) won by forfeit
170 – Jake Koory (PLV) pinned Jordan Geiger (PLT), 1:24
182 – Jayden Wooten (PLT) pinned Carson Maas (PLV), 1:58
195 – Trey Edmonds (PLT) pinned Bryent Barthuly (PLV), 2:42
220 – Drake Rader (PLT) pinned Wolfe Bonewell (PLV), 1:56
285 – Trevor Nielsen (PLT) won by forfeit
106 – Dominic Martinez (PLV) dec. Cael Nielsen (PLT), 6-5
113 – Jordan Bobier (PLV) maj. dec. Dominic Cherek (PLT), 14-6
Conestoga 48, Lincoln Christian 21
Conestoga opened its season with a home victory over the Crusaders. The Cougars ran away from Lincoln Christian with victories in the final seven weight classes.
Conestoga will resume its season Saturday at the Cougar Invite. The home tournament will begin at 9 a.m.
160 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Jacob Byers (LCHS) 1:40
170 – Tyler Wooldridge (LCHS) won by forfeit
182 – Sam Driewer (LCHS) won by forfeit
195 – Hunter Schwaninger (LCHS) pinned Owen Snipes (CHS), 5:53
220 – Both open
285 – Both open
106 – Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) dec. Trace Widler (CHS), 8-3
113 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS), 1:55
126 – Cesar Sandoval (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) won by forfeit
138 – Cameron Williams (CHS) won by forfeit
145 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Halim Abdullodzhanov (LCHS)
152 – Brody Hassler (CHS) pinned Ben Rickles (LCHS), 3:32
Oakland-Craig 36, Weeping Water 21
Weeping Water began its campaign with a trip to Oakland-Craig. OCHS scored points in the first four active weight classes and stopped the Indians from completing a comeback attempt.
Weeping Water will resume its season Saturday at the Friend Invite. Tournament action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Trenton Arlt (OC) won by forfeit
126 – Gavin Saxton (OC) pinned Jaden McAdams (WW), 1:08
132 – Both open
138 – Lucas Hilliard (OC) pinned Cory Groleau (WW), 3:35
145 – Jefferson McNeill (OC) pinned Seth Williams (WW), 5:49
152 – Jason Burch (WW) dec. Wyatt Uhing (OC), 6-3
160 – Tom Maline (OC) dec. Shayden Jones (WW), 8-4
170 – Jarron Metzler (OC) pinned Kole Brack (WW), 3:45
182 – Lucas Clark (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Quinten Neumeister (WW) won by forfeit
220 – Slater Mozena (WW) pinned Laurence Brands (OC), 0:35
285 – Justyn Hale (OC) dec. Marcus Cave (WW), 4-0