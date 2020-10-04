Blue Devils, Cougars run races at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Conestoga and Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Otoe County on Friday afternoon for cross country races against multiple schools.

The Cougars and Blue Devils competed in the Rich Ziegler Invite at Syracuse Country Club. Runners from both schools claimed medals at the event.

The Plattsmouth boys highlighted the day with a team championship. The Blue Devils scored 31 points to outpace Lincoln Pius X by ten points. Four PHS runners earned medals and all six athletes finished in the top 28 spots of the 71-person race.

Sam Campin (16:21.71, 3rd) and Kaleb Wooten (16:22.20, 4th) guided the Blue Devils at the meet. Elijah Dix (16:56.09, 10th) and Jacob Zitek (17:03.36, 14th) each captured medals, and Carter Moss (17:09.97, 17th) and Ian Kalagias (17:42.55, 28th) helped the team win the title.

The Conestoga boys placed eighth in the team race with 167 points. Kaden Simmerman, Ethan Williams, Braden Ruffner, Dawson Hardesty, Scott Dufault and Ethan Avidano competed for the Cougars.

Conestoga’s Danie Parriott and Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs captured medals for their schools. Parriott placed sixth in 20:10.82 and Briggs finished 14th in 20:55.26.