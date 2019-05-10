PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth and Conestoga athletes navigated their way into winning track and field harbors Thursday with their work in district contests.
The Blue Devils and Cougars sailed on successful currents during the District B-2 Meet at Platteview High School. Athletes from ten schools traveled to Salberg Field for events in the morning and afternoon.
The PHS girls placed fourth with 54.5 points and the Plattsmouth boys were third with 76 points. The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 44 points and the CHS boys were tenth with 5.50 points.
Plattsmouth co-head coach Chris Wiseman said the Blue Devils were pleased with their performances. Twelve students qualified for state and many others registered season-best marks during the day. They overcame wind gusts that reached 23 miles per hour on the track.
“I thought our kids did extremely well today,” Wiseman said. “We thought beforehand just looking at times and distances that we might have anywhere from eight to ten make it to state, and we ended up getting 12, so today was a good day. Everyone competed hard and gave their best in every event they were in, which was great to see.”
Chloe Sabatka (triple jump, 400 meters, 3,200-meter relay) and Taylor Caba (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters, 3,200-meter relay) both clinched three state tickets. Jessica Meisinger (800 meters, 3,200-meter relay) qualified in a pair of events, and Lyndsey Caba (3,200-meter relay) earned a chance to compete at state.
The Plattsmouth boys had eight solo qualifiers. Hunter Smith and Truett Giles both earned spots in the state pole vault contest, and Andrew Rathman and Randall Aguilar both captured high jump berths. Brandt Colbert (triple jump), C.J. Wiseman (3,200 meters), Stockton Graham (1,600 meters) and Brayden Zaliauskas (discus) joined their teammates on the medal platform.
Wiseman said the large number of qualifiers will make this year’s state meet fun for everyone wearing blue and white.
“Instead of driving up in a little white bus, we’re going to get to take something much bigger up there,” Wiseman said. “It’s always exciting to have this many kids qualify for state, because it’s such a great time there. It’s the culminating event of the sports season and the school year as a whole, and it’s something everyone wants to be a part of.
“To me, it’s the best event of the whole year. To see our kids get a chance to be in it is something that’s special for all of us.”
Three Conestoga students will share similar experiences at Omaha Burke Stadium. Bella Hogue, Morgan McAndrew and Danie Parriott will represent the school at state.
Hogue continued her medal-winning work this season with four district prizes. She qualified for state in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles. She became the first Conestoga girl to ever break the 48-second mark in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.98.
McAndrew won the district championship in the pole vault. She has secured titles in four of the last five meets she has competed in.
Parriott generated a state wild-card berth in the 3,200 meters. She placed fifth in 12:26.11 in the most competitive district in Class B. She earned a state ticket by running faster than the majority of athletes from across the state.
Sabatka, Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lyndsey Caba, Smith, Giles, Rathman, Aguilar, Colbert, Zaliauskas, Graham, Wiseman, Hogue, McAndrew and Parriott will compete in Class B events May 17-18. Action will begin at Omaha Burke Stadium at 3 p.m. May 17 and 8:30 a.m. May 18.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 140, Syracuse 125, Omaha Skutt 59, Plattsmouth 54.50, Nebraska City 49, Conestoga 44, Ralston 31, Auburn 13, Omaha Gross 6, Falls City 4.50
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 12.59 (2nd)
200 – Bella Hogue 26.38 (3rd)
400 – Bella Hogue 59.77 (1st)
800 – Danie Parriott 2:41.73 (6th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:26.11 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Bella Hogue 47.98 (3rd, school record), Morgan McAndrew 51.83 (6th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-8 (1st)
Plattsmouth Results
200 – Bella Chappell 27.72 (5th)
400 – Chloe Sabatka 1:03.05 (3rd)
800 – Jessica Meisinger 2:27.98 (3rd)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 5:45.06 (2nd)
3,200 – Taylor Caba 12:02.85 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Rachel Widick, Bella Chappell, Jessica Meisinger) 54.24 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger, Bella Chappell, Rachel Widick) 4:26.40 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba) 10:12.80 (1st)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 34-7 3/4 (3rd)
High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-8 (tied 6th)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 97, Omaha Gross 78, Plattsmouth 76, Platteview 66.50, Ralston 58, Auburn 57, Syracuse 40, Falls City 35, Nebraska City 14, Conestoga 5.50
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 54.04 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Jaydon Fisher, Jacob Dragon, Taven Poston, Dawson Hardesty) 9:30.54 (5th)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Anthony Baker, Devin Wagner, Jacob Dragon, Dillon Leffler) 48.90 (6th)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 10-0 (tied 6th)
High Jump – Devin Wagner 5-6 (6th)
Plattsmouth Results
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar 16.67 (6th)
1,600 – Stockton Graham 4:42.67 (2nd)
3,200 – C.J. Wiseman 10:21.47 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall 44.77 (5th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Dylan Hinton, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Stacy Koile) 46.64 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Dakota Minshall, Brock Headley, Hunter Smith, Ian Witherell) 3:54.18 (6th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas 120-9 1/2 (3rd)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar 20-6 1/2 (5th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-2 (1st), Truett Giles 11-10 (2nd), Dakota Minshall 11-0 (4th)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 6-0 (2nd), Randall Aguilar 5-10 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Brandt Colbert 42-9 1/4 (2nd)