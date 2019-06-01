PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Ashland almost saw their baseball game stretch from Friday night into Saturday morning with an extra-inning battle.
The Blue Devils kept the contest on one calendar day by generating a walk-off celebration at the plate.
Connor Pohlmeier helped Plattsmouth win the Senior Legion contest 7-6 with a game-winning double in the bottom of the tenth inning. Adam Eggert touched home plate to cap a roller-coaster contest at Blue Devil Park. Both teams led during the evening and registered dramatic comebacks in the seventh through tenth innings.
Plattsmouth cut a 2-0 deficit in half in the bottom of the second inning. Logan Blotzer drew a leadoff walk and later moved to third on a walk by Easton Hoschar and infield single by Zane Renner. Blotzer then raced home on a wild pitch.
Ashland increased the gap to 4-1 after Hunter Washburn scored in the third and Hayden Hanna crossed the plate in the fourth. Plattsmouth erased Ashland’s momentum with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth. William Robert, Hoschar, Renner and Austin Hicks all scored in the frame. Renner blasted a two-run double to left-center and Pohlmeier knocked a two-RBI shot to center.
Ashland prevented Plattsmouth from extending the gap in the next two innings. The Bluejays short-circuited a potential run-scoring situation with a lineout-forceout double play in the fifth. The team then worked around a single from Pohlmeier with three strikeouts in the sixth.
The Bluejays knotted the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh. Washburn led off the inning with a chopper up the middle and advanced to third on a wild pitch and groundout. Grant Anderson then crushed a line drive down the third-base line to keep the team’s hopes alive.
Ashland caught a pair of Plattsmouth runners roaming off base in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Both teams then scored solo runs in the ninth.
Calyton Allington led off Ashland’s ninth with a walk and motored home on Jake Rice’s double to the fence in left-center. Plattsmouth kept the game going in the bottom half of the frame when Pohlmeier scored from second on Blotzer’s one-out RBI single.
The Blue Devils had a chance to win after holding Ashland scoreless in the tenth. Eggert drew a leadoff walk and advanced one base on a wild pitch. Pohlmeier then ripped a base hit to right field in the next at-bat. Eggert dashed around third base and crossed the plate before Ashland could make a play.
Plattsmouth celebrated along the third-base line under the late-night lights. The teams began the game at 8:48 p.m. and action ended at 11:46 p.m.
Pohlmeier helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two doubles, two singles, three runs batted in and one run scored. Eggert posted one single, two walks and one run, and Blotzer had one single, two walks, one RBI and one run.
Robert reached base four times on three walks and one hit-by-pitch. Renner collected one double, one single, two RBI and one run. Hicks had one single and one run, Aaronn Aho walked twice and Oscar Hinton posted one single. Hoschar added two walks and one run for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth starting pitcher Jacob Davis struck out ten Bluejays and allowed three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Sam Campin worked 4 1/3 innings of relief. He tallied four strikeouts and allowed four hits and two walks.
Ashland 021 100 101 0 – 6 7 1
Plattsmouth 010 400 001 1 – 7 10 4