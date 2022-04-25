Blue Devils defeat NCHS in tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Strong winds reached the level of some highway speed limits on Blue Devil Stadium’s soccer field Saturday morning.

The Plattsmouth girls stayed in a winning driving lane in spite of the fierce gusts.

Plattsmouth defeated Nebraska City 1-0 in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Ireland Todd blasted a free kick into the net early in the second half to help PHS advance to the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth and fifth-seeded Nebraska City encountered weather conditions that dominated the storyline of the 10 a.m. match. Observation equipment at the nearby Plattsmouth airport registered a wind gust of 55 miles per hour at 11:35 a.m. Steady winds remained in the 40-mph range for all two hours.

The powerful nature of the winds affected game strategy for both teams. The gusts carried any soccer balls that were kicked in the air beyond the reach of teammates, and balls on the ground went faster because of the breezes.

Plattsmouth officials had to place extra weights on the net at the northern end of the field in the second half. Sandbags were already on the bottom portion of the goal by the wheels, but the winds were still strong enough to cause the net to begin to roll backwards.

Nebraska City athletes had the wind at their backs in the first half. The Pioneers kept Plattsmouth goalkeeper Julia Sweeney busy throughout the opening 40 minutes. Sweeney stopped multiple shots and wind-boosted passes from heading into the net.

Nebraska City nearly went ahead early in the second half. The Pioneers got behind Plattsmouth’s defense and sent a shot toward the net. Sweeney knocked the ball away with her leg on a sliding save, and she stopped a second attempt on the rebound at the 36:23 mark.

Plattsmouth gained control of the ball and sent it downfield. Nebraska City was whistled for a violation and Todd took a free kick near the top of the penalty box. She knocked it home with 34:38 remaining to give PHS the lead.

The Blue Devils kept action on their side of the field for the rest of the game. The team prevented Nebraska City from gaining quality scoring chances, and Plattsmouth earned several corner kicks in the final stretch.

Plattsmouth will continue the tournament today at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils will travel to top-seeded Platteview for the semifinal match. Second-seeded Ralston and third-seeded Beatrice will play in today’s other semifinal at 5 p.m. at Ralston. The winners will play at the highest-remaining seed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The third-place match will happen at a time and place to be determined on Tuesday.

Nebraska City 0 0 – 0

Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1

Scoring Summary

2nd half: 1, Plattsmouth, Todd, 34:38.

