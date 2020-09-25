Blue Devils defeat Trojans in golf dual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth took home the top prize Thursday afternoon in a golf dual between a pair of conference schools.

The Blue Devils defeated Platteview 156-174 in the “Battle of the Plattes” matchup at Bay Hills Golf Club. The teams used a 3-3-3 setup during the dual. Golfers collected scores using a best-ball format on three holes, alternate-shot format on three holes and scramble-type format on the remaining three holes.

The Plattsmouth trio of Abby Steadman, Olivia Rotter and Nataliya Roby fired a 49 for the Blue Devils. Julianna Hamilton and Eryn Henne collected a score of 53, and Taylor Hardesty and Jayden Hamilton registered a round of 54.

Plattsmouth athletes wore masks during the event as part of the district’s coronavirus protocols.

The Blue Devils will return to Bay Hills on Wednesday morning for the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will compete for league honors at the 9 a.m. event.

