Blue Devils earn awards at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth runners shared plenty of smiles Thursday afternoon with successful times at the Nebraska City Invite.

The Blue Devils left Wildwood Golf Course with multiple group and individual awards. The Plattsmouth boys won the team championship and had five individual medalists, and the PHS girls finished second in team standings and had four individual medalists.

Plattsmouth head coach Chris Wiseman said he was pleased with the way the Blue Devils performed in every race. The first-place runners in the junior varsity girls and junior varsity boys races were Plattsmouth athletes, and PHS runners finished second in both of the varsity events.

“It was a good day,” Wiseman said. “All of the kids ran really well today. They’re in a good mood tonight.”

Plattsmouth senior Natalie Briggs led the PHS girls with her effort. She secured second place in a time of 20:25.37. She cut nearly one minute from her 21:24.14 effort at last year’s meet. The 2021 and 2022 races followed the same route on the golf course.

Mila Wehrbein finished fourth in 21:20.28, Lindsey Garcia placed seventh in 21:40.93 and Jolie Dix captured a 12th-place medal in 21:49.04. Garcia ran in the Nebraska City Invite for the first time and Wehrbein and Dix each improved their results from last year.

Emily Macias-Palomar (23:01.52, 21st) and Ava Nolde (23:25.23, 24th) helped PHS claim the second-place plaque with 23 points. Auburn edged PHS by one point for first place.

The Plattsmouth boys claimed the team title with 27 points. Plattsmouth finished seven points ahead of Elkhorn and 16 points in front of Nebraska City.

Elijah Dix led the Blue Devils with a second-place time of 16:31.92. He cut nearly one minute from his 17:28.53 performance of a year ago.

Carter Moss (16:57.89, 5th), Hunter Mazzulla (17:47.76, 9th), Alden McKnight (17:59.62, 11th) and Joel Moore (18:32.13, 12th) joined Dix in the awards ceremony. Ethan Moore (19:35.20, 24th) added a varsity time for the team.

Wiseman said both the girls and boys teams will benefit from their times. They will allow Plattsmouth to move into a better position for potential seeding at next month’s district races.

The Blue Devils will continue the season Monday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite. The Class B boys race will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Class B girls race will start at 3:30 p.m. All races will take place at Kearney Country Club. Awards for Classes A and B will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Auburn 22, Plattsmouth 23, Waverly 36, Nebraska City 72, Elkhorn 75, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Omaha Northwest no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Liston Crotty (AUB) 20:08.97, 2) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:25.37, 3) Kristen Billings (AUB) 20:50.88, 4) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 21:20.28, 5) Hannah Wilson (FRM) 21:21.65, 6) Millie Waldo (WAV) 21:30.17, 7) Lindsey Garcia (PLT) 21:40.93, 8) Ellie Bentjen (WAV) 21:43.42, 9) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 21:46.17, 10) Marisa Gross (WAV) 21:47.54, 11) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:48.94, 12) Jolie Dix (PLT) 21:49.04, 13) Evie Madison (NCY) 21:57.47, 14) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 22:02.76, 15) Shaelee Connolly (ELK) 22:15.94

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Natalie Briggs 20:25.37 (2nd), Mila Wehrbein 21:20.28 (4th), Lindsey Garcia 21:40.93 (7th), Jolie Dix 21:49.04 (12th), Emily Macias-Palomar 23:01.52 (21st), Ava Nolde 23:25.23 (24th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Evie Barr 24:42.23 (1st), Emmi Newlin 24:48.32 (2nd), Dani Rozier 28:48.97 (6th), Alyce Combs 29:18.03 (8th)

Boys Team Results

Plattsmouth 27, Elkhorn 34, Nebraska City 43, Auburn 51, Waverly 88, Omaha Northwest 129, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Sidney no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Mason Houghton (NCY) 16:16.31, 2) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:31.92, 3) Brayden Geiger (ELK) 16:36.39, 4) Ethan Walters (ELK) 16:43.96, 5) Carter Moss (PLT) 16:57.89, 6) Tristan Perry (AUB) 17:28.16, 7) J.R. Rico (NCY) 17:40.40, 8) Alex Rico (NCY) 17:40.87, 9) Hunter Mazzulla (PLT) 17:47.76, 10) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 17:57.99, 11) Alden McKnight (PLT) 17:59.62, 12) Joel Moore (PLT) 18:32.13, 13) James Ahren (ELK) 18:39.61, 14) Carter Haberling (ELK) 18:41.60, 15) Griffin Walters (ELK) 18:41.97

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Elijah Dix 16:31.92 (2nd), Carter Moss 16:57.89 (5th), Hunter Mazzulla 17:47.76 (9th), Alden McKnight 17:59.62 (11th), Joel Moore 18:32.13 (12th), Ethan Moore 19:35.20 (24th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Riley Moore 18:54.81 (1st), Daniel Barajas 19:01.61 (2nd), Nathan Zak 22:49.78 (25th), Xavier Schmidt 22:54.52 (28th), Bobby Walz 23:04.71 (29th)