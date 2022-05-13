Blue Devils earn awards for athletic achievements

PLATTSMOUTH – Seven Plattsmouth seniors turned their hard work into award-winning results Wednesday night during a schoolwide recognition ceremony.

Lyndsey Caba, Sam Campin, Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger, Evan Miller, Austin Sohl and Caleb Wiseman received plaques at the annual PHS Honors Night ceremony. Dozens of students gathered in the high school auditorium for the 90-minute celebration. They earned awards for their excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics and community service.

The seven Blue Devils received the PHS Master Athlete Award for competing in three sports all four years of high school. School officials presented them with special plaques on stage for their dedication to Plattsmouth activities.

Caba (volleyball, basketball, track and field), Campin (cross country, basketball, baseball), Hardy (softball, basketball, track and field), Meisinger (softball, basketball, track and field), Miller (football, basketball, baseball), Sohl (football, basketball, track and field) and Wiseman (football, basketball, track and field) began wearing Plattsmouth uniforms as freshmen. They are completing their 12th and final seasons this spring.

All seven students helped Plattsmouth secure many team honors during their careers. They also collected awards at conference, district and state levels in their different sports.

Caba and Campin both received individual honors from Plattsmouth coaches. Caba earned the PHS Female Athlete of the Year Award and Campin earned the PHS Male Athlete of the Year Award.

All Plattsmouth coaches cast votes for the two awards in mid-April. Caba and Campin collected the most votes for their athletic achievements. They received special plaques on stage Wednesday night.

Caba was named to the All-Trailblazer Conference second team during the volleyball season. She helped the Blue Devils with 296 assists, 94 digs, eight serve receptions, 45 kills and 41 total blocks. She produced 55 service aces and finished 238-of-295 at the service line (80.7 percent).

Caba was named to the All-Trailblazer Conference honorable mention squad for her work on the basketball court. She led Plattsmouth in multiple categories during the year. She finished the season with 139 points, 24 offensive rebounds, 65 defensive rebounds, 20 assists, 43 steals, nine blocks and 37 pass deflections. She also drew three charges on the defensive end.

Caba has helped Plattsmouth’s track and field team throughout the spring season. She was a member of a 1,600-meter relay team that won the conference championship, and she also pocketed TBC Invite medals in the 3,200-meter relay and 400 meters. She will join Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger and Natalie Briggs at next week’s state meet in the 3,200-meter relay.

Campin began his year by earning a trip to the state cross country meet. He captured a 15th-place state medal with a time of 17:17.95 this past fall. He was a four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist in the sport.

Campin led the Blue Devils in several categories during the basketball season. He was named to the All-Trailblazer Conference second team after scoring a team-best 271 points. He made 61 3-pointers, finished 24-of-32 at the free-throw line and dished out 50 assists. He also tallied 53 rebounds, 29 steals and five blocks.

Campin batted .297 and had a .416 on-base percentage during this spring’s baseball season. He delivered 16 singles, one triple, two home runs, eight runs batted in, 18 runs scored, 12 walks and two sacrifice bunts. He made 32 defensive assists at shortstop and posted a 3.77 earned run average with 32 strikeouts on the mound.

