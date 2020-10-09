Blue Devils earn conference crown

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth cross country runners carried their previous success in Eastern Midlands Conference races with them into the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet on Thursday.
Plattsmouth girls and boys enjoyed positive performances during their trip to Beatrice for TBC action. The Plattsmouth boys became the first winners of the league crown with a near-perfect score of 12 points. The PHS girls placed fifth in team standings with 57 points.
Plattsmouth dominated the boys race with medal-winning efforts from all six runners. Sam Campin (17:10.34) won the TBC championship and Kaleb Wooten (17:18.38) secured the silver medal. They finished more than 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Elijah Dix (17:55.55) placed fourth and Carter Moss (18:04.80) took home fifth place in the race. Jacob Zitek (18:34.98, 12th) and Ian Kalagias (19:03.03, 15th) earned medals for the Blue Devils during the day.
Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes led the Plattsmouth girls. Briggs generated a seventh-place time of 23:03.28 and Barnes placed 14th in 23:47.11. Sophia Wehrbein, Ava LaSure, McKenzie Mott and Mikelle Mott joined their teammates at the conference event.
Plattsmouth will travel to Omaha Skutt High School on Thursday, Oct. 15, for the District B-1 Meet. The girls race will start at 2 p.m. and the boys race will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth and Ralston will have teams at the district meet.
Girls Team Results
Nebraska City 35, Beatrice 37, Platteview 41, Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 57, Wahoo 78
Top 15 Results
1) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 21:20.10, 2) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 21:38.42, 3) Josie Frerichs (BEA) 21:38.98, 4) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 21:50.42, 5) Addison Perrett (BEA) 22:10.22, 6) Isabel Clarke (PLV) 22:31.27, 7) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 23:03.28, 8) Brianna Fulton (NCY) 23:10.37, 9) Emily Wiebelhaus (PLV) 23:13.19, 10) Samantha Willits (RAL) 23:20.86, 11) Malayna Madsen (NCY) 23:22.06, 12) Lilly Frields (NCY) 23:22.45, 13) Brianna Brewer (BEA) 23:37.66, 14) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 23:47.11, 15) Megan Robinson (WAH) 23:49.53
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 23:03.28 (7th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:47.11 (14th), Sophia Wehrbein 24:18.27 (17th), Ava LaSure 25:09.16 (19th), McKenzie Mott 26:51.58 (24th), Mikelle Mott 28:25.28 (31st)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 12, Nebraska City 46, Platteview 52, Ralston 54, Beatrice 82, Wahoo 93
Top 15 Results
1) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:10.34, 2) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:18.38, 3) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:39.24, 4) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:55.55, 5) Carter Moss (PLT) 18:04.80, 6) Sabir Musa (NCY) 18:09.97, 7) Alec Kelsey (RAL) 18:11.45, 8) Carson Reynolds (WAH) 18:12.71, 9) Alex Rico (NCY) 18:17.29, 10) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 18:18.70, 11) Jaden Guernsey (BEA) 18:28.10, 12) Jacob Zitek (PLT) 18:34.98, 13) Kevin Santos (RAL) 18:54.84, 14) Hayden Beccard (NCY) 18:56.41, 15) Ian Kalagias (PLT) 19:03.03
Plattsmouth Results
Sam Campin 17:10.34 (1st), Kaleb Wooten 17:18.38 (2nd), Elijah Dix 17:55.55 (4th), Carter Moss 18:04.80 (5th), Jacob Zitek 18:34.98 (12th), Ian Kalagias 19:03.03 (15th)
