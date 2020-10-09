Blue Devils earn conference crown

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth cross country runners carried their previous success in Eastern Midlands Conference races with them into the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet on Thursday.

Plattsmouth girls and boys enjoyed positive performances during their trip to Beatrice for TBC action. The Plattsmouth boys became the first winners of the league crown with a near-perfect score of 12 points. The PHS girls placed fifth in team standings with 57 points.

Plattsmouth dominated the boys race with medal-winning efforts from all six runners. Sam Campin (17:10.34) won the TBC championship and Kaleb Wooten (17:18.38) secured the silver medal. They finished more than 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Elijah Dix (17:55.55) placed fourth and Carter Moss (18:04.80) took home fifth place in the race. Jacob Zitek (18:34.98, 12th) and Ian Kalagias (19:03.03, 15th) earned medals for the Blue Devils during the day.

Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes led the Plattsmouth girls. Briggs generated a seventh-place time of 23:03.28 and Barnes placed 14th in 23:47.11. Sophia Wehrbein, Ava LaSure, McKenzie Mott and Mikelle Mott joined their teammates at the conference event.