2019 All-EMC volleyball selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Six Plattsmouth athletes have collected conference awards for their work on the volleyball court this season.

Alyssa Bock, Chloe Sabatka, Taylor Caba, Savanna Berger, Rylee Hellbusch and Kennedy Miller earned Eastern Midlands Conference honors. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.

Bock and Sabatka were both All-EMC First Team selections. Bock guided Plattsmouth’s defense with 405 digs and 414 serve receptions this year. She also had 12 assists, 21 aces, 213 service points and a .945 serving percentage.

Sabatka helped Plattsmouth in numerous categories. She produced 117 kills and a .245 hitting percentage on offense, and she collected 25 blocks, 138 digs and 312 serve receptions on defense. She produced 18 aces, 222 service points and a .938 serving percentage at the line.

Caba, Berger, Hellbusch and Miller were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.

Caba generated 203 assists, 52 kills, 17 blocks, 126 digs, 32 aces and 225 service points. Berger knocked home a team-best 127 kills and had a .269 hitting percentage. She added 41 blocks, 11 digs, five serve receptions and one ace.

Hellbusch dished out 216 assists and collected 157 digs, 284 service points and ten aces. She led the Blue Devils with a .946 serving percentage. Miller generated 75 kills and a .258 hitting percentage for Plattsmouth. She tacked on 15 digs, one assist and three serve receptions.

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball First Team Selections

Riley Hartman – Bennington – Junior

Emma Cada – Blair – Junior

Claire Burford – Elkhorn – Senior

Addie Thomas – Elkhorn – Junior

Rachel Russell – Nebraska City – Junior

Molly Ramsey – Norris – Junior

Maisie Boesiger – Norris – Sophomore

Alyssa Bock – Plattsmouth – Senior

Chloe Sabatka – Plattsmouth – Senior

* Coaches had not received Waverly selections when they compiled their list.

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections

Avynne Cornett – Bennington – Sophomore

Ava Fuller – Bennington – Sophomore

Emma John – Bennington – Sophomore

Katie Frazer – Blair – Senior

Carley Damme – Blair – Junior

Megan McKeon – Blair – Sophomore

Emma Crouch – Elkhorn – Senior

Abby Wolfe – Elkhorn – Junior

Taylor Bunjer – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Grace Heaney – Elkhorn – Freshman

Madison Borns – Nebraska City – Senior

Izzy Denniston – Nebraska City – Senior

Alexis Hoover – Nebraska City – Junior

Maddie Clauss – Norris – Senior

Paige Wilkinson – Norris – Senior

Kalli Kroeker – Norris – Junior

Brianna Stai – Norris – Junior

Sydney Jelinek – Norris – Sophomore

Ella Waters – Norris – Sophomore

Taylor Caba – Plattsmouth – Senior

Savanna Berger – Plattsmouth – Junior

Rylee Hellbusch – Plattsmouth – Junior

Kennedy Miller – Plattsmouth – Junior

* Coaches had not received Waverly selections when they compiled their list.

