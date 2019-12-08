PLATTSMOUTH – Six Plattsmouth athletes have collected conference awards for their work on the volleyball court this season.
Alyssa Bock, Chloe Sabatka, Taylor Caba, Savanna Berger, Rylee Hellbusch and Kennedy Miller earned Eastern Midlands Conference honors. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.
Bock and Sabatka were both All-EMC First Team selections. Bock guided Plattsmouth’s defense with 405 digs and 414 serve receptions this year. She also had 12 assists, 21 aces, 213 service points and a .945 serving percentage.
Sabatka helped Plattsmouth in numerous categories. She produced 117 kills and a .245 hitting percentage on offense, and she collected 25 blocks, 138 digs and 312 serve receptions on defense. She produced 18 aces, 222 service points and a .938 serving percentage at the line.
Caba, Berger, Hellbusch and Miller were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.
Caba generated 203 assists, 52 kills, 17 blocks, 126 digs, 32 aces and 225 service points. Berger knocked home a team-best 127 kills and had a .269 hitting percentage. She added 41 blocks, 11 digs, five serve receptions and one ace.
Hellbusch dished out 216 assists and collected 157 digs, 284 service points and ten aces. She led the Blue Devils with a .946 serving percentage. Miller generated 75 kills and a .258 hitting percentage for Plattsmouth. She tacked on 15 digs, one assist and three serve receptions.
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball First Team Selections
Riley Hartman – Bennington – Junior
Emma Cada – Blair – Junior
Claire Burford – Elkhorn – Senior
Addie Thomas – Elkhorn – Junior
Rachel Russell – Nebraska City – Junior
Molly Ramsey – Norris – Junior
Maisie Boesiger – Norris – Sophomore
Alyssa Bock – Plattsmouth – Senior
Chloe Sabatka – Plattsmouth – Senior
* Coaches had not received Waverly selections when they compiled their list.
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections
Avynne Cornett – Bennington – Sophomore
Ava Fuller – Bennington – Sophomore
Emma John – Bennington – Sophomore
Katie Frazer – Blair – Senior
Carley Damme – Blair – Junior
Megan McKeon – Blair – Sophomore
Emma Crouch – Elkhorn – Senior
Abby Wolfe – Elkhorn – Junior
Taylor Bunjer – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Grace Heaney – Elkhorn – Freshman
Madison Borns – Nebraska City – Senior
Izzy Denniston – Nebraska City – Senior
Alexis Hoover – Nebraska City – Junior
Maddie Clauss – Norris – Senior
Paige Wilkinson – Norris – Senior
Kalli Kroeker – Norris – Junior
Brianna Stai – Norris – Junior
Sydney Jelinek – Norris – Sophomore
Ella Waters – Norris – Sophomore
Taylor Caba – Plattsmouth – Senior
Savanna Berger – Plattsmouth – Junior
Rylee Hellbusch – Plattsmouth – Junior
Kennedy Miller – Plattsmouth – Junior
* Coaches had not received Waverly selections when they compiled their list.