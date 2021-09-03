Blue Devils earn honors at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners rocketed away from the starting line of the 2021 season this week with medal-winning results.
The Blue Devils hosted the annual Plattsmouth Invite at Rhylander Park on Tuesday. Both Plattsmouth teams finished third and six PHS students earned medals during the meet.
Rainy weather earlier in the day created soggy conditions on several spots of the course, but athletes enjoyed dry skies during the afternoon and early evening. Teams from both Nebraska and Iowa took part in varsity and junior varsity races.
The Plattsmouth girls took home third place with 45 points. Jolie Dix (22:48.57, 8th), Natalie Briggs (22:49.39, 9th) and Jozlyn Barnes (23:15.20, 12th) captured medals for the Blue Devils. Mila Wehrbein (23:19.21, 16th), Ava Nolde (26:13.85, 29th) and Jolee Wohlers (26:30.39, 30th), added varsity times.
The PHS boys generated third place with 51 points. Carter Moss (18:14.57, 3rd), Elijah Dix (18:43.35, 10th) and Sam Campin (18:52.61, 12th) left Rhylander Park with medals. Darek Reicks (20:08.40, 26th), Ethan Moore (21:05.56, 41st) and Daniel Barajas (21:10.56, 43rd) added varsity times.
Blair swept the team titles in both varsity races. Blair junior Chloe Schrick (21:14.75) and South Sioux City junior Mesuidi Ejerso (17:12.14) won individual crowns in dominant fashion. Schrick finished 32 seconds ahead of the rest of the field while Ejerso crossed the tape 46 seconds ahead of the pack.
Girls Team Results
Blair 19, Omaha Duchesne 38, Plattsmouth 45, South Sioux City 59, Fort Calhoun 98, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 102, Auburn 108, Omaha Bryan, Sidney (Iowa) no team scores.
Top 15 Results
1) Chloe Schrick (BLA) 21:14.75, 2) Evan Wentz (ODA) 21:47.36, 3) Kaitlynn Amandus (BLA) 22:27.36, 4) Allie Czapla (BLA) 22:28.94, 5) Ashley Hedquist (SSC) 22:32.45, 6) Dala Drowne (FTC) 22:42.13, 7) Ali Tupper (ODA) 22:45.44, 8) Jolie Dix (PLT) 22:48.57, 9) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:49.39, 10) Brooklyn Heineman (SSC) 22:57.34, 11) Sophia Baedke (BLA) 23:08.22, 12) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 23:15.20, 13) Emily Lamoureux (BLA) 23:16.55, 14) Annie Hoover (ODA) 23:18.00, 15) Molly McBride (ODA) 23:18.27
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Jolie Dix 22:48.57 (8th), Natalie Briggs 22:49.39 (9th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:15.20 (12th), Mila Wehrbein 23:19.21 (16th), Ava Nolde 26:13.85 (29th), Jolee Wohlers 26:30.39 (30th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Emily Macias 27:41.58 (32nd)
Boys Team Results
Blair 40, Elkhorn Mount Michael 43, Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 58, South Sioux City 72, Omaha Bryan 112, Omaha North 131, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 137, Auburn 143, Sidney (Iowa) 171
Top 15 Results
1) Mesuidi Ejerso (SSC) 17:12.14, 2) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 17:58.90, 3) Carter Moss (PLT) 18:14.57, 4) Jude Storch (EMM) 18:15.87, 5) Max McCoy (EMM) 18:23.24, 6) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:34.94, 7) Ivan Morelos (SSC) 18:37.23, 8) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:38.55, 9) Zac Keeling (BLA) 18:42.47, 10) Elijah Dix (PLT) 18:43.35, 11) Cole Jorgenson (SID) 18:44.64, 12) Sam Campin (PLT) 18:52.61, 13) Zyler Wyman (BLA) 18:52.82, 14) Ricky Kmiecik (EMM) 18:56.33, 15) Francisco Barajas-Castro (OBR) 19:01.98
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Carter Moss 18:14.57 (3rd), Elijah Dix 18:43.35 (10th), Sam Campin 18:52.61 (12th), Darek Reicks 20:08.40 (26th), Ethan Moore 21:05.56 (41st), Daniel Barajas 21:10.56 (43rd)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Alex Lozzi 20:51.84 (13th), Riley Moore 22:03.09 (24th), Joel Moore 22:12.90 (27th), Robert McGraw 23:25.66 (51st), Chase Briggs 23:44.55 (54th), Dalton Eggers 26:27.95 (87th)