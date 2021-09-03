Blue Devils earn honors at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners rocketed away from the starting line of the 2021 season this week with medal-winning results.

The Blue Devils hosted the annual Plattsmouth Invite at Rhylander Park on Tuesday. Both Plattsmouth teams finished third and six PHS students earned medals during the meet.

Rainy weather earlier in the day created soggy conditions on several spots of the course, but athletes enjoyed dry skies during the afternoon and early evening. Teams from both Nebraska and Iowa took part in varsity and junior varsity races.

The Plattsmouth girls took home third place with 45 points. Jolie Dix (22:48.57, 8th), Natalie Briggs (22:49.39, 9th) and Jozlyn Barnes (23:15.20, 12th) captured medals for the Blue Devils. Mila Wehrbein (23:19.21, 16th), Ava Nolde (26:13.85, 29th) and Jolee Wohlers (26:30.39, 30th), added varsity times.

The PHS boys generated third place with 51 points. Carter Moss (18:14.57, 3rd), Elijah Dix (18:43.35, 10th) and Sam Campin (18:52.61, 12th) left Rhylander Park with medals. Darek Reicks (20:08.40, 26th), Ethan Moore (21:05.56, 41st) and Daniel Barajas (21:10.56, 43rd) added varsity times.