Blue Devils earn medals in home golf tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers compiled sunny scores Monday during a tournament on their home course.

The Blue Devils captured fourth place in the Plattsmouth Invite. Athletes from across eastern Nebraska traveled to Bay Hills Golf Club for the event. They played 18 holes on a day that featured windy conditions and above-average temperatures.

Zach Shukis and Levi Flaherty guided Plattsmouth with medal-winning rounds. Shukis earned a fifth-place award with a score of 93, and Flaherty tied for seventh place with a total of 95.

Jude Wehrbein (115), Jack Alexander (124) and Ayden Kragness-Carpenter (127) helped the Blue Devils collect a team total of 427. Plattsmouth edged Omaha Roncalli (428) and Wahoo (430) for the fourth-place spot on the leaderboard.

Elkhorn North’s Harrison Weddell earned medalist honors with a round of 84. He collected scores of 42 on both the front and back nines of the Bay Hills layout. He defeated the rest of the field by three strokes.

Team Results

David City 389, Elkhorn North 391, Nebraska City 416, Plattsmouth 427, Omaha Roncalli 428, Wahoo 430, Platteview 510