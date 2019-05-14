PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School athletes received awards for their accomplishments both on and off the field May 8 at the annual PHS Honors Night event.
Students from all four grades took part in Honors Night activities at the PHS auditorium. Many of the evening’s awards went to students for their work in academics, fine arts and community endeavors. Multiple teenagers were also recognized for their efforts in different sports throughout the year.
Plattsmouth seniors Rachel Widick and Austin Hicks each received the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. Sgt. Nicholas Hartwig presented both students with the honor for their citizenship qualities, academic work and effort in activities.
Three students earned the 2018-19 Plattsmouth Outstanding Athlete Award. All head and assistant coaches at PHS cast votes for Athlete of the Year honors for both girls and boys. Students who received the largest number of votes from coaches won the award.
PHS senior Rachel Widick and junior Chloe Sabatka each earned Female Athlete of the Year honors after receiving identical vote totals. Widick captured her first Female Athlete of the Year award. Sabatka collected her second career award. She also tied for the Female Athlete of the Year honor as a sophomore.
Widick led Plattsmouth’s volleyball team this past fall with 72 total blocks. She produced 97 kills, 53 digs, 12 aces and 97 service points. She was named to the Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention squad.
Widick was an honorable mention All-EMC selection in basketball and was one of the team’s top rebounders and defenders. She competed on the track and field squad this spring and helped several relay groups earn medals at meets.
Sabatka helped the volleyball team with 120 kills, 15 aces, 13 ace blocks, 99 digs and 105 serve receptions. She was able to play multiple spots on the floor for the Blue Devils throughout the year.
Sabatka was an All-EMC basketball selection. She was one of the team’s leaders in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists. She will compete in the state track and field meet later this week. She earned three conference medals and qualified for state in the triple jump, 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay.
PHS senior Tucker Anderson was named the Male Athlete of the Year. He collected 305 passing yards and 203 rushing yards as the football team’s quarterback, and he helped PHS on defense with 24 solo and 21 assisted tackles.
Anderson was an All-EMC basketball selection. He scored 239 points, sank a team-best 28 3-pointers and tallied 93 rebounds, 20 steals and 57 assists. He joined the track and field team this spring and became one of the squad’s best triple jumpers. Anderson earned medals in the event at multiple meets.
Widick, Anderson and fellow senior Jayden Wooten all received the PHS Master Athlete Award. School officials honored them for participating in three sports for all four years of their high school careers.
Widick competed in volleyball, girls basketball and track and field. Anderson took part in football, boys basketball, baseball and track and field during his four years. Wooten participated in football, wrestling and boys soccer.
Widick and Wooten each earned the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. Students had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and be involved in at least one sport in high school. They also had to be involved in many school and community activities. They were selected based on academics, community service and athletic abilities.