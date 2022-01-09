Blue Devils earn second place at wrestling meet

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth wrestlers enjoyed a silver-themed evening on Friday with a second-place performance at an area tournament.

The Blue Devils captured the runner-up plaque in the Jack Murray Wrestling Invite at Ashland-Greenwood. Ten schools from Nebraska and Iowa came to the AGHS gym for the afternoon and evening. Fans saw ranked wrestlers square off in several weight classes during the tournament.

Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Josh Colgrove (170), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) and Josh Adkins (195) each brought home titles for Plattsmouth. They helped the team finish the tournament with 166 points. Nebraska City (180.5) placed first and South Sioux City (119) was third.

Nielsen won his first three matches of the winter and Colgrove improved his season mark to 19-2. He edged Kolby Scott of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto-Charter Oak-Ute in one of the evening’s top matches. Colgrove and Scott (21-2) needed a tiebreaker round to settle their championship bout. Colgrove edged Scott 2-1 after the final whistle.

Aughenbaugh dominated his three opponents en route to the 182-pound title. He registered a pin in 56 seconds in the quarterfinals and won his next two matches by technical fall. He stopped Nicholas Limon of South Sioux City (12-5) by a 15-0 score.

Adkins swept his three matches with two pins and one decision. He defeated Thomas Fields of Falls City 9-5 in the championship bout. Fields saw his season mark change to 15-5.

Logan Wooten (10-10) captured second place at 138 pounds and Bryce Neuin (8-12) placed second at 145. Mathew Zitek (10-8) earned third place at 160 pounds with three straight pins in the consolation bracket, and Caleb Adkins (11-5) produced two pins during his third-place run at 220 pounds.

Eli Michel (4-4) added a fourth-place medal for the Blue Devils. He reached the award platform at 285 pounds.

Team Results

Nebraska City 180.5, Plattsmouth 166, South Sioux City 119, Seward 108, Ashland-Greenwood 99.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 89, Falls City 68, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto-Charter Oak-Ute 59, Holdrege 40, Arlington 39

Plattsmouth Results

113 – Cael Nielsen (1st)

Pinned Jordan Stewart (HLD) 1:17, tech fall Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 19-4 (3:55), won by injury default over Chase Landreth (NCY) (2:28)

120 – Hayden Coleman

Pinned by Matt Janssen (HLD) 0:58, pinned by Lucas Konen (AGHS) 2:53

126 – Connor Barry

Pinned Preston Buckminster (FCY) 3:03, pinned by Austyn Cote (AGHS) 1:14, pinned by Isaac Bruggeman (NCY) 0:50

132 – Chance Larsen

Pinned by Blaine Christo (AGHS) 2:19, pinned by Kane Boyle (MVAO) 2:42

138 – Logan Wooten (2nd)

Pinned Jamison Baker (SSC) 0:47, pinned by Wyatt Olberding (FCY) 3:07

145 – Bryce Neuin (2nd)

Dec. Sebastian Duran (EMM) 8-1, pinned Tate Wilcox (FCY) 5:13, maj. dec. by Bayler Poston (NCY) 11-1

152 – Dominic Vercellino

Pinned by Niman Siidow (SSC) 5:07, pinned by Isaac Frederick (FCY) 3:24

160 – Mathew Zitek (3rd)

Dec. by Tony Palmer (SSC) 10-4, pinned Cade Kirwan (HLD) 3:45, pinned Andrew Kirklin (EMM) 3:30, pinned Treyton Tweton (AGHS) 2:01

170 – Josh Colgrove (1st)

Maj. dec. Nathan Upton (AGHS) 9-1, tech fall Logan Hobbs (NCY) 18-3 (5:00), dec. Kolby Scott (MVAO) 2-1 (OT)

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (1st)

Pinned Kaden Johnson (NCY) 0:56, tech fall Cameron Schramm (FCY) 19-4 (2:52), tech fall Nicholas Limon (SSC) 15-0 (5:53)

195 – Josh Adkins (1st)

Pinned Jesse Vander Woude (SSC) 3:22, pinned Marc Fayad (EMM) 1:03, dec. Thomas Fields (FCY) 9-5

220 – Caleb Adkins (3rd)

Pinned Jacob Mitchell (MVAO) 1:46, pinned by Luke Lambert (AGHS) 4:48, pinned John Balch (EMM) 3:45

285 – Eli Michel (4th)

Pinned by Mwamba Ngeleka (SSC) 0:49, dec. JoeSeth McBride (ARL) 3-2, pinned by Clay Duvall (NCY) 4:38

