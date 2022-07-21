Blue Devils earn second place in state baseball tournament

WAHOO – Members of the Plattsmouth Junior Legion baseball team penciled their names into program history books Wednesday night by playing for a state championship.

The Blue Devils finished second in the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament after a late-night game in Wahoo. Lincoln Christian stopped Plattsmouth 8-0 in the final matchup of a five-day journey through the state bracket.

Plattsmouth played in a Junior Legion state championship game for the first time. The Blue Devils finished second in the Class B Senior Legion State Tournament in 1983 and won the Class B Senior Legion state title in 1984, but the Junior Legion program had not made a championship game appearance prior to Wednesday night.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said players and coaches were happy to represent the community in the postseason tournament. The team won a ten-inning game over Wayne earlier in the evening to earn a chance to play Lincoln Christian.

“It’s a great feeling,” Winters said. “We started working back in November and December, and this is what the guys had as a goal the whole season. This is just a remarkable group of young men. They never quit and never gave up, and that kind of work ethic and attitude is something that made a real difference. It’s why they were able to be here in this spot tonight.

“To be here on the fifth day of the state tournament and have an opportunity to play for a state title is a dream come true for these guys. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Lincoln Christian entered the game with many of the same players who helped the Crusaders finish second in the 2021 Class C Junior Legion State Tournament. The team won its first three games of this year’s double-elimination tournament before falling to Plattsmouth 9-0 in the semifinals.

Lincoln Christian raced ahead of the Blue Devils in the third inning of the title game. The team used five hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch to build a 5-0 lead. Lincoln Christian made it 7-0 in the fourth inning and scored the game-clinching run in the sixth.

Gabe Villamonte led Plattsmouth’s offense with singles in the first and fourth innings. Louis Ingram connected on one single and Ethan Walker reached base on one single and one fielder’s choice. Henry Loontjer walked once and Gage Olsen reached once on an error.

Plattsmouth and Lincoln Christian participated in a medal ceremony after the game. All 12 members of the Plattsmouth squad received medals and the entire team collected a state runner-up plaque.

Team members include Villamonte, Ingram, Walker, Loontjer, Olsen, Parker Aughenbaugh, Dylan Eby, Wesley Vick, Tyler Demboski, Mason Durow, Eli Horner and Dominic Nolde. Winters and assistant coaches Jim Olsen, Jacob Davis, Andrew Eggert and Adam Eggert led the squad throughout the summer.

Plattsmouth finished the Junior Legion season 23-7. Many of the players will return to the Junior Legion program next summer, while older athletes will continue their baseball careers with the Senior Legion team.

Winters said everyone on the roster made contributions to the successful season. He said those efforts helped the Blue Devils write their names in history books.

“This is something that means a lot to the community,” Winters said. “It means a lot to the fans who came here to support us, and it means a lot to all of the players and coaches. It’s a great feeling to know that all of the hard work by the guys led to something that we’ll remember for a long time.”

Plattsmouth 000 000 – 0 4 2

Lincoln Christian 005 20x – 7 6 1