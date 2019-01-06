WAVERLY – Plattsmouth wrestlers returned from this weekend’s Eastern Midlands Conference Duals Tournament with some hardware to celebrate their hard work.
The Blue Devils captured second place in the league event with a 6-1 mark. The team finished 3-1 during action on Friday and went 3-0 in duals on Saturday.
Plattsmouth defeated Norris, Elkhorn, Waverly, Gretna, Nebraska City and Bennington in the tournament. Blair was the lone school to stop the Blue Devils over the weekend. The Bears edged Plattsmouth 41-33 in a matchup between two of the state’s top Class B teams.
The Blue Devils finished in the top half of the EMC Duals standings for the fifth straight year. The team earned second place in both 2015 and 2016. PHS placed fourth in the 2017 tournament and third in the 2018 event.
Team Results
Blair 7-0, Plattsmouth 6-1, Gretna 4-3, Bennington 4-3, Norris 3-4, Waverly 3-4, Nebraska City 1-6, Elkhorn 0-7
Plattsmouth Results
Plattsmouth 46, Norris 30
106 – Cael Nielsen (P) pinned Mitchell Jacobs (N), 2:51
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) pinned Chase Eggleston (N), 3:43
120 – Carson Baker (N) won by forfeit
126 – Chance Taylor (P) pinned Andrew Harvey (N), 0:39
132 – Brock Bashus (P) pinned Caden Stutzman (N), 3:28
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) dec. Cooper Spaulding (N), 9-4
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) maj. dec. Brandon Stolzer (N), 13-4
152 – Tyler Nelson (N) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (P), 2:33
160 – Shea Spaulding (N) pinned Jordan Geiger (P), 2:58
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) dec. Zachary Serna (N), 7-2
182 – Gable Van Cleave (N) pinned Truett Giles (P), 1:43
195 – Dylan Meyer (N) pinned Drake Rader (P), 1:04
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Dawson Dorn (N), 2:18
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Nourdin Nouili (N), 1:36
Plattsmouth 52, Elkhorn 24
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Beau Morgan (E), 1:20
106 – Cael Nielsen (P) dec. Tyler Japp (E), 3-0
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) won by forfeit
120 – Brayden Zimmer (E) won by forfeit
126 – Chance Taylor (P) pinned Kade McNamara (E), 0:38
132 – Brock Bashus (P) pinned Treven Beekman (E), 2:22
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) pinned Brody Schmielau (E), 2:41
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) maj. dec. Parker Harrahill (E), 14-2
152 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (P) dec. Blake Kidder (E), 9-2
160 – Ian Byington (E) pinned Jordan Geiger (P), 0:53
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Chris Bednar (E), 0:23
182 – Cedric Relford (E) pinned Drake Rader (P), 1:29
195 – Evan Johnson (E) pinned Cougar Hendricks (P), 4:00
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Hamed Syed (E), 0:44
Plattsmouth 38, Waverly 31
106 – Trae Greve (W) pinned Cael Nielsen (P), 1:57
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) pinned Drew Hollibaugh (W), 0:36
120 – Both open
126 – Preston Johnson (W) pinned Chance Taylor (P), 4:44
132 – Brock Bashus (P) maj. dec. Will Franzen (W), 16-5
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) pinned Alex Davenport (W), 2:46
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Nicholas Abbott (W), 3:02
152 – Kaleb Canoyer (W) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (P), 0:49
160 – Jordan Geiger (P) pinned Robbie Wilson (W), 3:46
170 – Evan Canoyer (W) maj. dec. Jayden Wooten (P), 15-7
182 – Drake Rader (P) maj. dec. Wyatt Fanning (W), 15-4
195 – Creed Roth (W) pinned Cougar Hendricks (P), 2:22
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Jared Nielsen (W), 4:20
285 – Trevor Brown (W) dec. Trevor Nielsen (P), 8-3
Blair 41, Plattsmouth 33
106 – Luke Bailey (B) pinned Cael Nielsen (P), 0:32
113 – Landon Templar (B) dec. Dominic Cherek (P), 7-0
120 – Josh Rogge (B) won by forfeit
126 – Jackson Nielsen (B) tech fall Chance Taylor (P), 25-10
132 – Brock Bashus (P) dec. Tyler Curtis (B), 1-0
138 – Hank Frost (B) dec. Josh Colgrove (P), 4-0
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Charlie Powers (B), 3:04
152 – Liam Landauer (B) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (P), 1:43
160 – Treyton Jones (B) pinned Jordan Geiger (P), 1:09
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Braden Hanson (B), 1:30
182 – Drake Rader (P) pinned Bill Rasmussen (B), 3:15
195 – Trevor Rutcosky (B) pinned Cougar Hendricks (P), 0:28
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Gabe Rand (B), 4:00
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Brady Soukup (B), 0:56
Plattsmouth 42, Gretna 27
106 – Jaxon Hotovy (G) dec. Cael Nielsen (P), 8-1
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) dec. Josh Arend (G), 13-8
120 – Brandon Stalker (G) won by forfeit
126 – Chance Taylor (P) tech fall Dylan Shelden (G), 16-0
132 – Leyton Tuma (G) dec. Brock Bashus (P), 5-1
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) maj. dec. Luke Figi (G), 12-2
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Dylan Polen (G), 1:07
152 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (P) pinned Korbin Nickolite (G), 0:59
160 – Jordan Geiger (P) pinned Mick Huber (G), 2:47
170 – Cole Huss (G) pinned Jayden Wooten (P), 1:21
182 – Jack Larchick (G) dec. Drake Rader (P), 4-2
195 – T.J. Huber (G) pinned Cougar Hendricks (P), 0:52
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Brady Burkart (G), 1:13
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Lucca Henkel (G), 1:46
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth claimed a forfeit victory over Nebraska City in the dual.
Plattsmouth 44, Bennington 26
152 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Tristan Keysor (B), 2:59
160 – Luke MacDonald (B) pinned Jordan Geiger (P), 4:36
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Logan Burmester (B), 1:43
182 – Henry Lutter (B) pinned Truett Giles (P), 0:25
195 – Drake Rader (P) pinned Benton Cornett (B), 2:53
220 – Garett Menke (B) dec. Devin Pfeifer (P), 9-7
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Jake Stier (B), 0:20
106 – Hunter Anderson (B) tech fall Cael Nielsen (P), 16-0
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) pinned Walker Behnken (B), 1:39
120 – Gavin Dahlgren (B) won by forfeit
126 – Chance Taylor (P) maj. dec. Matthew Coe (B), 10-2
132 – Brock Bashus (P) dec. Robert Greenwood (B), 6-5
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) dec. Colby Puck (B), 4-2 (OT)
145 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (P) maj. dec. Zach Utech (B), 13-2