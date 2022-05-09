Blue Devils end season in district semifinals

OMAHA – Plattsmouth baseball athletes played in their final innings of the 2022 spring season on Saturday against Omaha Skutt.

Top-seeded Omaha Skutt defeated fourth-seeded Plattsmouth 13-0 in the semifinals of the District B-2 Tournament. The teams played their 12 p.m. game at Keith Engelkamp Family Field on Omaha Skutt’s campus.

The Skyhawks began the game with a quick burst of offense. The team scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Omaha Skutt built the gap to 9-0 in the second inning and went ahead 13-0 in the fourth. The Skyhawks (18-5) ended the contest via mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Joe Connolly led Omaha Skutt with one double, two singles, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Zac Zimmerman added one double, one single, one walk and two RBI, and Drew Haferkamp posted two singles and two runs.

Omaha Skutt starting pitcher Quinn DeNourie allowed three hits and five walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Owen Bergman struck out two batters during his inning of relief.

T.J. Fitzpatrick helped Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of walks. Gabe Villamonte produced one single and one walk and Sam Campin reached base on one single, one error and one fielder’s choice. Henry Loontjer collected one single and Gage Olsen and Dylan Eby each drew one walk.

Clayton Mayfield pocketed three defensive assists for Plattsmouth. Campin and Olsen each made one defensive assist for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth finished the season 10-10. Campin, Evan Miller, Jacob Timm and Jonas Bradney were the team’s seniors.

Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 3 5

Omaha Skutt 540 4x – 13 11 1

