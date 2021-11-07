Blue Devils end season in state quarterfinals

PLATTSMOUTH – Omaha Skutt used a stifling defense and opportunistic offense to end Plattsmouth’s storybook season on Friday night.

The Skyhawks scored twice in the second quarter and added a touchdown with just over two minutes to go in a 20-10 victory. Hundreds of people packed Blue Devil Stadium’s bleachers to watch the schools battle in the quarterfinals of the Class B playoffs.

Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said Omaha Skutt’s defensive quickness made a difference in the outcome. The Skyhawks became the first school to hold Plattsmouth to ten or fewer points this year. Omaha Skutt limited PHS to 98 yards of offense in the first half and forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“I think you have to give Skutt’s defense and their preparation credit for that,” Dzuris said. “There were things we thought we would get open, and we didn’t.”

Plattsmouth’s defense also made critical plays throughout the night. T.J. Fitzpatrick ended Omaha Skutt’s first drive with an interception in the end zone, and Mathew Zitek recovered a fumble after Omaha Skutt’s punter dropped the football in the fourth quarter. PHS forced the Skyhawks to punt six times during the evening.

“Our defense has played well in all 11 of our games,” Dzuris said. “We knew coming in here that it was going to be a physical game, and I thought our kids did a great job defensively against them. We had a couple of mistakes here and there, but that’s going to happen in every game. For the most part we played very well.”

Quarterback Caden Becker put the Skyhawks (8-3) on the scoreboard with a 29-yard run early in the second quarter, but Clyde Hinton caused Plattsmouth fans to roar when he blocked the extra-point kick. The Skyhawks went up 13-0 on a 36-yard aerial strike from Becker to Joe Connolly with 8:01 remaining in the half.

Plattsmouth worked its way back into the game after that. Owen Prince returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards to set up a PHS scoring drive. Ethan Walker capped the series with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Walker then returned the next Omaha Skutt punt more than 60 yards into the end zone, but an illegal-block-in-the-back penalty wiped out the apparent touchdown.

The teams kept the 13-7 halftime margin intact during a scoreless third quarter. Plattsmouth began a drive at midfield with just under two minutes in the period and marched down to the 8-yard line. Parker Aughenbaugh cut the gap to 13-10 when he drilled a 25-yard field goal with 10:19 to play.

The Blue Devils gained a chance to either tie or take the lead when Zitek fell on Omaha Skutt’s fumble at the 29-yard line. PHS lost yardage on a third-and-three play and Kyler Seaman intercepted a fourth-down pass with 7:05 to go.

The Skyhawks put the game away with a nine-play drive that chewed nearly five minutes off the clock. Becker ended the 82-yard series with a quarterback sneak on the lefthand side with 2:25 left. Omaha Skutt recovered a fumble at Plattsmouth’s 4-yard line with 1:17 left and kneeled down twice to seal the victory.

Plattsmouth finished its season 10-1. The Blue Devils went undefeated in the regular season and qualified for the playoffs for the 14th time in school history. The PHS senior class helped the program make the playoffs each of the past three years.

“I told the guys that we’re going to look back at this and see that it’s awfully special,” Dzuris said. “To win ten football games, to be district champions, to be Trailblazer Conference champions, I’m proud of these guys and I’m happy for them.

“Did I want them to go to Lincoln? Absolutely. But I’m very proud of them. If my math is correct, we’ve won 18 of our last 22 games, and that’s hard to do, especially when we have 60 kids out for football and other teams like us have 90 out for football. This was a really good season.”

Omaha Skutt 0 13 0 7 – 20

Plattsmouth 0 7 0 3 – 10

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter

SKT – Becker 29 run (kick blocked), 11:07

SKT – Connolly 36 pass from Becker (Boyd kick), 8:07

PLT – Walker 20 run (P. Aughenbaugh kick), 7:07

4th Quarter

PLT – P. Aughenbaugh 25 field goal, 10:19

SKT – Becker 1 run (Boyd kick), 2:25

