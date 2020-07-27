Blue Devils face Bulldogs on diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – One inning proved to be the difference in Friday night’s Senior Legion baseball game between Plattsmouth and Auburn.

The Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to stop Plattsmouth 11-2. Auburn sent 14 batters to the plate in the frame in front of fans at Blue Devil Park.

The teams remained close throughout the first five innings. Auburn scored a solo run in the top of the first on one single, two steals and a wild pitch. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with one out but Plattsmouth stopped the threat with a 6-4-3 double play.

Plattsmouth tied the game in the second inning. Aaronn Aho moved into scoring position when he knocked a two-out double to right field. He flew home after Quinton Denton dropped a RBI single into center field.

The Blue Devils gained a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Adam Eggert led off the inning with a single and moved ahead 90 feet on an infield groundout. Sam Campin then delivered a RBI single to the gap in right-center.

Auburn knotted things up in the top of the fifth. Caleb Fossenbarger sent a chopper into left field and then stole second base with two outs. Kyson Warner sent his teammate home with a single to left field.