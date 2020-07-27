Blue Devils face Bulldogs on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – One inning proved to be the difference in Friday night’s Senior Legion baseball game between Plattsmouth and Auburn.
The Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to stop Plattsmouth 11-2. Auburn sent 14 batters to the plate in the frame in front of fans at Blue Devil Park.
The teams remained close throughout the first five innings. Auburn scored a solo run in the top of the first on one single, two steals and a wild pitch. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with one out but Plattsmouth stopped the threat with a 6-4-3 double play.
Plattsmouth tied the game in the second inning. Aaronn Aho moved into scoring position when he knocked a two-out double to right field. He flew home after Quinton Denton dropped a RBI single into center field.
The Blue Devils gained a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Adam Eggert led off the inning with a single and moved ahead 90 feet on an infield groundout. Sam Campin then delivered a RBI single to the gap in right-center.
Auburn knotted things up in the top of the fifth. Caleb Fossenbarger sent a chopper into left field and then stole second base with two outs. Kyson Warner sent his teammate home with a single to left field.
The Bulldogs gained all of the momentum in the sixth. The team used four singles, two doubles, one triple, two walks and a RBI sacrifice fly to go up 11-2. Auburn gave up one single in the bottom of the sixth but kept Plattsmouth from putting together additional offense.
Denton helped the Blue Devils with two singles and one RBI in the game. Eggert produced two singles and one run and Aho had one double, one single and one run. Campin posted one single and one RBI and Trent Elshire delivered one single.
Elshire worked the first five innings for Plattsmouth on the mound. He limited Auburn to three hits and yielded five walks and two earned runs.
Auburn 100 019 – 11 10 1
Plattsmouth 010 100 – 2 8 1
Springfield 1, Plattsmouth 0
The Blue Devils returned to the diamond Saturday night with a trip to Buffalo Park in Springfield. The Trojans scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Springfield starting pitcher Caden Johnson and Eggert dominated their opponents throughout the evening. Johnson finished his complete game with 17 strikeouts and limited Plattsmouth to four hits. Eggert tossed six innings and struck out 12 Trojans. He held Springfield to one hit in the contest.
Springfield kept Plattsmouth from capitalizing on scoring chances. Connor Pohlmeier drew three walks and Campin, Elshire, Oscar Hinton and Logan Blotzer all collected hits in the game. Aho added one walk for the team.
Plattsmouth 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
Springfield 000 100 x – 1 1 0
