Blue Devils face Glenwood in MAC Shootout matchup

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Plattsmouth boys gained an opportunity to play under arena lights Saturday during a hoops matchup at the Mid-America Center.

Glenwood stopped the Blue Devils 62-48 at the MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs. Plattsmouth stayed with the Rams throughout the first three quarters before Glenwood pulled away in the final period.

PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said Saturday’s game had a similar storyline to the ending of Friday night’s home matchup against Omaha Concordia. OCHS edged the Blue Devils 59-50 in a close contest.

“Much like last night we were just a few plays away from the outcome possibly being different,” Tilson said.

Plattsmouth (6-12) used its rebounding skills to remain in the hunt in the first half. The team gained several second-chance opportunities by grabbing offensive boards away from the Rams.

Glenwood (10-8) led 26-23 at halftime and increased the lead to 42-36 after three quarters. The Rams iced the game with their work at the free-throw line. Thirteen of the team’s 20 points in the fourth period came from the foul line.

Caden Johnson guided Glenwood with 14 points and four assists. Kayden Anderson had 13 points and Logyn Eckheart finished with ten points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block.

Kevin Winscot generated 14 points and five rebounds for Plattsmouth during the game. Braden Widick went 5-of-6 from the field and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and one assist. Jude Wehrbein ended with five points, five assists and one rebound, and Sam Campin tallied nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Owen Prince helped the Blue Devils with seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Austin Sohl produced two points and four rebounds, Drew Iverson tallied two rebounds and one assist and Caleb Wiseman collected two rebounds and one block.

Plattsmouth will resume the season Tuesday night with a 7:30 p.m. game at Arlington. PHS will return home Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. league matchup with Wahoo.

Glenwood 16 10 16 20 – 62

Plattsmouth 11 12 13 12 – 48

Plattsmouth (48)

Wehrbein 2-7 0-0 5, Campin 3-12 1-2 9, Prince 3-10 0-1 7, Winscot 4-13 2-6 14, Widick 5-6 1-3 11, Sohl 1-1 0-0 2, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Iverson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 4-12 48.

