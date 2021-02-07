Blue Devils face Mustangs on court

OMAHA – The Plattsmouth boys kept Omaha Concordia from making many successful trips to the hoop throughout the first half Friday night.
The Mustangs sank just enough shots in the second half to keep Plattsmouth from leaving the court with a victory.
Omaha Concordia relied on an 18-8 spurt in the third quarter to edge the Blue Devils 54-48. The Mustangs built a 45-35 lead midway through the fourth period and held off Plattsmouth’s late comeback attempt. OCHS (15-4) won for the sixth time in its last seven games.
PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said he felt the Blue Devils performed well on defense in the first 16 minutes. Omaha Concordia had scored 70 or more points in six previous games this season and had been held under 40 points just three times. Plattsmouth limited the Mustangs to nine field goals and blocked four shots in the opening half.
“In the first half I thought we were pretty solid defensively,” Tilson said. “They have a lot of great shooters, so when you hold a team like that to 21 points you can feel good about it. In the second half we didn’t do as good of a job on defense, but give credit to them for some of that. They’re 15-4 and ranked seventh in the state for a reason. They can put a lot of points on the board in a hurry.”
PHS (6-12) began clicking on offense in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Hayden Stromsodt gave the team a 14-10 lead, and a perimeter jumper from Adam Eggert boosted the gap to 20-12. Jack Alexander’s drive with a minute to play created a 25-21 halftime edge for the school.
Omaha Concordia regained momentum after returning from the locker room. The Mustangs scored on their first two trips and went up 28-27 three minutes into the period. OCHS constructed a 39-33 edge at the end of the third quarter and stretched the gap to double digits in the fourth period.
“We told the guys at halftime that the first three minutes of the third quarter were going to be super important,” Tilson said. “If we could stretch out our lead early then we could have a chance to really take control of things, especially from a mental standpoint, since Concordia hasn’t trailed in a lot of games this year. We had opportunities to make baskets, but unfortunately they didn’t fall in for us.”
The Blue Devils began fouling with three minutes left to try to preserve time for a comeback. The strategy paid off for Plattsmouth, as the Mustangs left the door open by going 2-of-8 from the line in the next 90 seconds. Sam Campin’s 3-pointer sliced the deficit to 53-46, but Omaha Concordia was able to keep control on the scoreboard.
Stromsodt guided PHS with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Alexander produced six points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals, and Kevin Winscot collected eight points, three boards, two steals and two blocks.
Eggert ended the evening with seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. Owen Prince tallied four points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Jude Wehrbein generated six points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Campin had three points, one rebound and one assist and Dakota Minshall gave Plattsmouth defensive minutes.