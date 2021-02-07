Blue Devils face Mustangs on court

Omaha Concordia regained momentum after returning from the locker room. The Mustangs scored on their first two trips and went up 28-27 three minutes into the period. OCHS constructed a 39-33 edge at the end of the third quarter and stretched the gap to double digits in the fourth period.

“We told the guys at halftime that the first three minutes of the third quarter were going to be super important,” Tilson said. “If we could stretch out our lead early then we could have a chance to really take control of things, especially from a mental standpoint, since Concordia hasn’t trailed in a lot of games this year. We had opportunities to make baskets, but unfortunately they didn’t fall in for us.”

The Blue Devils began fouling with three minutes left to try to preserve time for a comeback. The strategy paid off for Plattsmouth, as the Mustangs left the door open by going 2-of-8 from the line in the next 90 seconds. Sam Campin’s 3-pointer sliced the deficit to 53-46, but Omaha Concordia was able to keep control on the scoreboard.

Stromsodt guided PHS with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Alexander produced six points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals, and Kevin Winscot collected eight points, three boards, two steals and two blocks.