PLATTSMOUTH – Elkhorn Mount Michael entered the season as a legitimate contender to reach the state boys basketball tournament.
They showed the reasons for that prognosis in Plattsmouth’s gym on Saturday afternoon.
Fourth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael defeated the Blue Devils 76-37. EMM raced out to a 28-11 lead after the first quarter and maintained the sizzling shooting after that. The team added 13 points in the second period and went on a 26-13 run in the third quarter.
Elkhorn Mount Michael shot 50 percent from the floor (27-of-54) and went 9-of-11 at the foul line. Kaleb Brink led the team with 17 points and five rebounds and Airan Lopez posted eight points and six assists. Joe Chouinard (15) and Parker Hottovy (12) each scored in double figures.
Hayden Stromsodt generated 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Stockton Graham tallied two points and three assists and Brandt Colbert had three assists and two rebounds. Andrew Rathman chipped in five points, five rebounds and one assist.
Chandler Cole ended the game with five points, two rebounds and one assist. Jude Wehrbein contributed four points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, and Kade Hansen made two rebounds and one block.
Adam Eggert scored five points, Sam Prokupek had one point and four boards and Ryan Oatman scored two points. Dakota Minshall had one point, one block and one rebound and Jack Alexander collected one point and one rebound.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28 13 26 9 – 76
Plattsmouth 11 6 13 7 – 37
Elkhorn Mount Michael (76)
Meduna 2-4 1-2 6, Lopez 3-4 0-0 8, Chouinard 6-9 0-0 15, Hottovy 4-5 2-2 12, Brink 7-12 1-1 17, Storbeck 1-2 1-2 4, Bennett 1-5 0-0 3, Pelan 3-3 2-2 8, Bruggeman 0-6 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 27-54 9-11 76.
Plattsmouth (37)
Graham 1-7 0-0 2, Colbert 0-3 0-0 0, Eggert 1-3 2-2 5, Rathman 2-4 1-2 5, Stromsodt 4-9 3-5 11, Minshall 0-1 1-2 1, Cole 2-5 0-0 5, Wehrbein 0-2 4-4 4, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0, Oatman 1-3 0-0 2, Prokupek 0-1 1-2 1, Alexander 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 11-40 13-19 37.