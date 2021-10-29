Blue Devils face Vikings in subdistrict matchup

NORRIS – Plattsmouth athletes penned the final volleyball words of the 2021 campaign this week during the subdistrict tournament.

Second-seeded Waverly defeated third-seeded Plattsmouth 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. The Vikings advanced to the championship match against top-seeded Norris.

Waverly (22-11) earned the victory with a powerful offense. The team posted a .329 hitting percentage and slammed 39 kills during the evening. The Vikings limited Plattsmouth’s scoring chances with 62 digs.

Sydney Hobscheidt guided Plattsmouth with three kills, eight digs and ten serve receptions. She also finished 8-of-8 at the service line.

Katie Torres pocketed two kills, one solo block, six digs and 14 serve receptions for the Blue Devils. Gracie Stonner delivered 28 serve receptions and five digs in the back row, and Lyndsey Caba tallied five digs, one solo block and three assists.

Josey Freel collected one kill and one ace, Riley Pletka posted four digs and two serve receptions and Payton Haugaard had two digs and went 4-of-4 serving. Ciara Wulff was successful on her lone serve of the match.

The Blue Devils finished the season 9-18. Caba, Haugaard, Hobscheidt, Stonner, Torres and Wynter Hansen were the team’s seniors. They provided leadership for Plattsmouth throughout the campaign.

