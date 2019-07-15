WAVERLY – Waverly athletes made the most of their scoring chances Sunday night in a comeback victory over the Plattsmouth Juniors.
The Vikings rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Blue Devils 4-3. The teams squared off in the third round of the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament at Lawson Park in Waverly.
Top-seeded Plattsmouth began the game with defensive momentum in the first inning. Waverly’s first two runners reached base and the team loaded things up with two outs. Plattsmouth starting pitcher Clyde Hinton stranded the three Vikings with a strikeout.
Plattsmouth capitalized on its first scoring chance in the bottom of the second. Evan Miller knocked a leadoff single to center and moved to third on a walk to Colton Rankin and single by Quinton Denton. Miller then came home when Max Waters was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Waverly escaped additional damage with a pair of defensive efforts. The Vikings registered the first out on strikes and then used a lineout-forceout double play at second base to end the inning.
The Vikings tied the game on a single, stolen base and wild pitch in the third inning. Plattsmouth responded with a pair of runs in its half of the frame. Adam Eggert and Aaronn Aho were both struck by pitches and moved into scoring position on a double steal. Eggert touched the plate on Ethan Coleman’s single to left field, and Aho made it 3-1 on Miller’s infield grounder.
The score remained intact until the fifth. Waverly’s Jacob Stroh and Levi Powell both reached base with one out. Payton Engel tied the game with a two-run drive to left field.
Waverly generated the go-ahead run in the sixth without getting a hit. Will Franzen was struck by a pitch and courtesy runner Brady Martin moved to third base on a walk and outfield error. Martin then raced home on a wild pitch.
Waverly relief pitcher Kaden Harris quieted Plattsmouth’s bats in the final stretch. He threw five innings and retired nine of the last ten Blue Devils.
Hinton and Aho combined for 13 strikeouts for Plattsmouth. Waverly finished with six hits. Hinton threw the first five innings and Aho pitched the final two frames.
Rankin helped Plattsmouth’s offense with one single and two walks. Miller had one single and one run and Eggert collected one single, one hit-by-pitch and one run. Denton and Coleman each singled once, Sam Campin drew one walk and Aho and Waters were both struck by pitches once.
Plattsmouth will continue the tournament this afternoon in the elimination bracket. The Blue Devils will face seventh-seeded Springfield at 5 p.m. at Waverly. The winner will play either Waverly or Wahoo in the championship round at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Waverly 001 021 0 – 4 6 0
Plattsmouth 012 000 0 – 3 5 1