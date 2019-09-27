PLATTSMOUTH – Waverly overcame a pair of home runs from Plattsmouth to win a conference softball game Thursday night.
The Vikings stopped PHS 8-3 at Blue Devil Park. Waverly wiped out a 2-0 deficit with eight straight runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The team held Plattsmouth to one run the rest of the evening.
Josie Knust crushed a two-run home run for Plattsmouth in the first inning, and Hailey Montes slammed a solo shot in the fifth inning. Jessica Meisinger added a pair of hits for the Blue Devils.
Kennedi Claycomb played a key role for the Vikings. She tossed a complete game and struck out ten Blue Devils. She also had one RBI during the night. Kendall Hartley drove in one run and Morgan Schuelke and Kiersten Dowding each drew two walks.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Saturday with a doubleheader against Centura/Central Valley. The teams will play at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Veterans Athletic Field Complex in Cairo.
Waverly 033 200 0 – 8 9 1
Plattsmouth 200 010 0 – 3 7 2