Blue Devils face Warriors in games

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes welcomed Wahoo to the PHS gym Thursday night for a pair of league basketball games.

Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth girls 27

The Blue Devils went toe to toe with Wahoo throughout the opening quarter. The Warriors (16-6) tried to create fast-break opportunities against Plattsmouth (2-18), but the Blue Devils played well in front of a Senior Night crowd.

Wahoo created a 27-14 halftime lead and began to pull away early in the third quarter. The team sank several baskets in the opening three minutes. WHS finished the stanza on a 19-9 run and tacked on 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Plattsmouth fans saluted senior Jessica Meisinger at the beginning of the game. Meisinger has been unable to play this season because of a foot injury, but PHS coaches asked her to wear her uniform for the Senior Night event. She stood at midcourt and caught the opening jump ball. Officials then halted the game while Meisinger walked off the court to applause.

Fellow seniors Lyndsey Caba, Krista Hardy and Corrine Frodermann gave the Blue Devils production during the game. Caba ended the evening with six points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, two blocks and three pass deflections. Hardy collected two points, seven rebounds and one pass deflection, and Frodermann chipped in two points, six rebounds and one steal.

Averi Winters helped the Blue Devils with five points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Jolie Dix contributed three rebounds and one assist and Aimee Dasher generated six points, one assist and one steal.

Natalie Briggs secured two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection in the game, and Riley Pletka finished the night with four points, one rebound and one pass deflection. Gertie Yoder gave Plattsmouth two points, one rebound and one assist.

Sammy Leu paced Wahoo with 14 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Karley Golladay added eight points, seven assists and six steals, Taylor Luben had ten points and five rebounds and Autumn Iversen posted eight points and five boards.

Wahoo 13 14 19 15 – 61

Plattsmouth 8 6 9 4 – 27

Wahoo (61)

Golladay 3-9 1-2 8, Iversen 4-11 0-1 8, Luben 4-7 1-6 10, Leu 5-16 3-7 14, Kenning 2-4 1-2 5, Maly 2-7 0-0 6, Lacey 1-2 0-0 3, Lausterer 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-2 0-0 3, Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Borchers 0-2 0-0 0, Kolterman 1-4 0-0 2, Beavers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 6-18 61.

Plattsmouth (27)

Caba 1-7 4-5 6, Meisinger 0-0 0-0 0, Dix 0-4 0-2 0, Hardy 1-2 0-0 2, Frodermann 1-5 0-0 2, Briggs 0-4 0-3 0, Winters 2-5 0-0 5, Dasher 2-3 0-0 6, Yoder 1-1 0-0 2, Pletka 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 10-34 4-10 27

Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth boys 46

Plattsmouth battled one of the top teams in Class C-1 in the nightcap. Wahoo (19-2) had scored 60 or more points in 13 previous games. The team’s only losses this season have been to ranked opponents Ashland-Greenwood and Wayne.

Plattsmouth (7-13) stayed within striking distance in the first half. The Blue Devils made multiple baskets in the opening quarter and led 18-14 after eight minutes. Wahoo erased the deficit in the second period and went up 33-31 at the break.

PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s performance in the initial 16 minutes. Wahoo heated up on offense in the third quarter and created a double-digit gap.

“We played very well in the first half,” Tilson said. “We had a rough third quarter which made it too far away to catch.”

Plattsmouth seniors Kevin Winscot and Sam Campin each produced double-figure point totals. Winscot ended the game with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Campin collected 11 points, five boards, one assist and one block. Campin also took one charge against Wahoo.

Owen Prince posted five points, two rebounds, one assist and one block, and Caleb Wiseman tallied two points, one rebound and one assist. Jude Wehrbein produced three points, two steals and one block, Austin Sohl grabbed four rebounds and Braden Widick pocketed five points, one rebound and one block.

Drew Iverson finished the night with four points and two rebounds. Ethan Walker posted two points and one rebound and Kevin Sohl made one assist and one steal.

Owen Hancock led Wahoo with 18 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Glock had 16 points and four assists and Garrett Grandgenett tallied nine points, eight boards and four assists.

Both Plattsmouth teams will resume the season Monday night with a trip to Beatrice. The girls will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will play at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Wahoo 14 19 22 16 – 71

Plattsmouth 18 13 4 11 – 46

Wahoo (71)

Glock 5-9 3-3 16, Hancock 6-8 3-4 18, Nelson 4-7 0-0 8, M. Simon 2-5 1-2 6, Grandgenett 4-5 1-1 9, Kasischke 3-9 0-0 7, A. Simon 2-6 0-0 5, I. Simon 0-0 0-2 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Waido 1-2 0-0 2, Powers 0-0 0-0 0, Lavaley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 8-12 71.

Plattsmouth (46)

Wehrbein 0-6 3-4 3, Campin 4-9 0-0 11, Prince 2-6 0-1 5, Winscot 4-10 2-3 14, Widick 2-6 1-2 5, Wiseman 1-2 0-0 2, A. Sohl 0-4 0-0 0, Iverson 1-4 2-3 4, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 8-13 46.

