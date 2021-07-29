Blue Devils finish baseball season

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes penned the final chapter of one of the baseball program’s strongest Senior Legion seasons Tuesday night on their home diamond.
The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Lincoln Christian, Plattsmouth and Omaha Roncalli all entered the final day of the tournament with one loss. Plattsmouth took down Lincoln Christian in the first game of the evening, and Omaha Roncalli edged the Blue Devils in the nightcap.
Plattsmouth 10, Lincoln Christian 1
Top-seeded Plattsmouth controlled the game with the fifth-seeded Crusaders from start to finish. The Blue Devils generated 12 hits on one of the hottest days of the year. The temperature at the 5:30 p.m. start time was 92 degrees with a heat index of 105.
Plattsmouth opened the game with two runs and seized all of the momentum in the next frame. The team used multiple hits and walks to generate a five-run outburst.
Lincoln Christian produced a solo run in the bottom of the fifth, but Plattsmouth put the game away in the sixth. The team tacked on three runs to create a mercy-rule scenario.
Max Waters led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits, two walks and two runs batted in. Trent Elshire collected two hits and two RBI and Drew Iverson connected on a pair of hits. T.J. Fitzpatrick drove in two runs, Sam Campin drew three walks and Caden Hinton posted two walks.
Iverson shut down Lincoln Christian’s offense for all six innings. He limited the Crusaders to three hits and posted six strikeouts on the mound. He tossed first-pitch strikes to 15 batters.
Plattsmouth 250 003 – 10 12 2
Lincoln Christian 000 010 – 1 3 3
Omaha Roncalli 4, Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth squared off with second-seeded Omaha Roncalli in the final game of the double-elimination tournament. The Blue Devils struck first on the scoreboard in the third inning. Elshire made Plattsmouth fans happy with a RBI plate appearance.
Omaha Roncalli responded with a four-run scoring explosion in the bottom of the third. Grant Ryan and Sam Wiese reached base and Darik Rodgers drove in one run with a single to left. A.J. Urban crushed a two-run double to the center-field fence and later scored on an infield error.
Ryan Witt kept the 4-1 margin intact with his work on the mound for the Crimson Pride. He struck out the side in the fourth and retired Plattsmouth in order in the fifth. Elshire and Iverson reached on consecutive singles in the sixth, but Witt generated a flyout and two strikeouts to end the threat.
Witt ended the game in the seventh with three straight outs. He finished the title contest with seven strikeouts and limited Plattsmouth to seven hits. Iverson and Elshire guided the Blue Devils with two hits apiece.
Adam Eggert worked six innings for Plattsmouth on the mound. He struck out five batters and held Omaha Roncalli to three hits.
Plattsmouth finished the summer campaign 28-7. The Blue Devils posted winning marks in both the spring (high school) and summer (Senior Legion) campaigns.
Plattsmouth 001 000 0 – 1 7 2
Omaha Roncalli 004 000 x – 4 3 0