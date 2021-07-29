Blue Devils finish baseball season

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes penned the final chapter of one of the baseball program’s strongest Senior Legion seasons Tuesday night on their home diamond.

The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Lincoln Christian, Plattsmouth and Omaha Roncalli all entered the final day of the tournament with one loss. Plattsmouth took down Lincoln Christian in the first game of the evening, and Omaha Roncalli edged the Blue Devils in the nightcap.

Plattsmouth 10, Lincoln Christian 1

Top-seeded Plattsmouth controlled the game with the fifth-seeded Crusaders from start to finish. The Blue Devils generated 12 hits on one of the hottest days of the year. The temperature at the 5:30 p.m. start time was 92 degrees with a heat index of 105.

Plattsmouth opened the game with two runs and seized all of the momentum in the next frame. The team used multiple hits and walks to generate a five-run outburst.

Lincoln Christian produced a solo run in the bottom of the fifth, but Plattsmouth put the game away in the sixth. The team tacked on three runs to create a mercy-rule scenario.