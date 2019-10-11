OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball players penned the final words of their season script on Monday in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament.
The Blue Devils traveled to Dill Field in Omaha for a pair of games. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth opened the tournament against top-seeded Omaha Gross. Conference rival Nebraska City took on the Blue Devils in the elimination bracket.
Plattsmouth ended its season 11-16. Makayla Cook, Sydni Haugaard, Kyleigh Morris and Megan Poteet were the team’s four seniors.
Omaha Gross 9, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Gross broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the second inning. Jordan Skradski and Rachel Jacobson led off the frame with consecutive hits and Raegan Hughes knocked a RBI single to left.
The Cougars then loaded the bases with a single, walk and hit-by-pitch. Brooklyn Kottich sent all three of her teammates home with a single to right field to make it 6-0.
Omaha Gross used a double play to end Plattsmouth’s fourth inning and scored three times in the bottom of the frame. Skradski posted the key hit with a two-run single to left.
Plattsmouth created a scoring chance in the top of the fifth. Cook and Hanna Welstead led off the inning with singles and Hailey Montes registered a one-out single to right. Omaha Gross ended the game with an infield flyout and a strikeout.
Poteet helped Plattsmouth with a pair of singles and Welstead, Montes and Cook all had one single. Morris made a pair of webgems for PHS in the third inning. She produced a running catch in left field for the first out, and she followed that with a grab near the fence in foul territory for the second out.
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 5 2
Omaha Gross 060 3x – 9 10 0
Nebraska City 13, Plattsmouth 1
The third-seeded Pioneers stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The team ended the elimination game with four runs in each of the next two frames.
Patricia Trice led Nebraska City with two hits, one walk and three RBI. Elizabeth Hodges generated three hits and Taylon Peterson drove in three runs. Haugaard collected a pair of walks for the Blue Devils.
Omaha Gross won the subdistrict title 11-0 over second-seeded Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli on Tuesday night. The Cougars will play NEN at 10 a.m. Saturday in the District B-8 Final. NEN is a co-op team with players from Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
Plattsmouth 001 – 1 3 0
Nebraska City 544 – 13 14 0