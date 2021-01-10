Blue Devils finish third in wrestling tournament

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes minted a large number of medals Friday during their appearances in Ashland-Greenwood’s gym.

The Blue Devils claimed third place in the Ashland-Greenwood Jack Murray Wrestling Invite. Plattsmouth scored 149 points in a tournament that featured ten wrestling programs. Nine PHS students finished in the top four spots of their weight classes.

Josh Adkins (152 pounds) and Josh Colgrove (160) won championships for the Blue Devils. Adkins (9-1) produced two technical falls and one pin in his first-place performance, and Colgrove (10-2) notched two pins and two decisions on the mat.

Both wrestlers defeated notable opponents in their title matches. Adkins dominated Nebraska City’s Lee Hobbs with a 16-0 technical fall in 2:13. Hobbs had entered the match with an 18-3 mark. Colgrove stopped Nebraska City’s Chance Sjulin 6-3 for his championship. Sjulin had been 21-3 prior to meeting Colgrove.

Dominic Cherek and Ben Yoder earned second-place medals and Cameron Aughenbaugh captured a third-place award. Hayden Coleman, Cael Nielsen, Bryce Neuin and Caleb Adkins finished fourth for Plattsmouth.

Team Results