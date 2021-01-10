Blue Devils finish third in wrestling tournament

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes minted a large number of medals Friday during their appearances in Ashland-Greenwood’s gym.
The Blue Devils claimed third place in the Ashland-Greenwood Jack Murray Wrestling Invite. Plattsmouth scored 149 points in a tournament that featured ten wrestling programs. Nine PHS students finished in the top four spots of their weight classes.
Josh Adkins (152 pounds) and Josh Colgrove (160) won championships for the Blue Devils. Adkins (9-1) produced two technical falls and one pin in his first-place performance, and Colgrove (10-2) notched two pins and two decisions on the mat.
Both wrestlers defeated notable opponents in their title matches. Adkins dominated Nebraska City’s Lee Hobbs with a 16-0 technical fall in 2:13. Hobbs had entered the match with an 18-3 mark. Colgrove stopped Nebraska City’s Chance Sjulin 6-3 for his championship. Sjulin had been 21-3 prior to meeting Colgrove.
Dominic Cherek and Ben Yoder earned second-place medals and Cameron Aughenbaugh captured a third-place award. Hayden Coleman, Cael Nielsen, Bryce Neuin and Caleb Adkins finished fourth for Plattsmouth.
Team Results
Nebraska City 200, Columbus Lakeview 158, Plattsmouth 149, Seward 103, Holdrege 101, Arlington 92, Ashland-Greenwood 82.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 78.5, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto-Charter Oak-Ute 64, Falls City 43
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Hayden Coleman (4th)
Pinned by Jonny Christiansen (NCY) 1:36, pinned Justin Dorale (MVAOCOU) 0:43, pinned Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 4:37, maj. dec. by Jonny Christiansen (NCY) 14-3
113 – Cael Nielsen (4th)
Dec. by Owen Bargen (CLV) 6-0, tech fall Aiden McDuffee (ARL) 18-2 (3:00), dec. Gabe Hartman (NCY) 6-4, pinned by Owen Bargen (CLV) 2:02
126 – Bryce Neuin (4th)
Dec. Austyn Cote (AGHS) 13-10, pinned Andrew Jacobson (HLD) 0:53, maj. dec. by Trevor Cooley (ARL) 17-5, dec. Landon Maschmeier (CLV) 9-5, pinned by Jake Harris (EMM) 4:20
132 – Dominic Cherek (2nd)
Pinned Trey Wolf (HLD) 2:51, pinned T.J. Nutt (MVAOCOU) 0:24, dec. by Kevin Dominguez (CLV) 10-6
138 – Dominic Vercellino
Pinned by Treyton Tweton (AGHS) 4:55, dec. Kolton Gilmore (ARL) 2-0, maj. dec. by Jacob Janssen (HLD) 14-1
145 – Mathew Zitek
Pinned by Hunter Gilmore (ARL) 0:59, dec. Ty Beetison (AGHS) 4-2, dec. by Cameron Detwiler (EMM) 7-2
152 – Josh Adkins (1st)
Tech fall Carsten Hadley (MVAOCOU) 16-0 (3:37), pinned Brock Mahoney (CLV) 4:58, tech fall Lee Hobbs (NCY) 16-0 (2:13)
160 – Josh Colgrove (1st)
Pinned Calvin Crouse (FCY) 1:05, pinned Nathan Upton (AGHS) 3:347, dec. Mason Bisbee (SEW) 9-5, dec. Chance Sjulin (NCY) 6-3
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (3rd)
Pinned by Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 2:57, pinned Juan Rodriguez (CLV) 2:56, tech fall Cameron Schramm (FCY) 17-2 (3:54), pinned Nolan Hill (SEW) 2:12, pinned Logan Hobbs (NCY) 1:00
182 – Caleb Adkins (4th)
Pinned by Landon Ternus (CLV) 4:59, pinned Cade Podany (ARL) 4:47, pinned Cinch Beetison (AGHS) 2:32, pinned Luke Wooten (EMM) 0:41, pinned by Landon Ternus (CLV) 1:32
195 – Eli Michel
Pinned by Austen Smith (CLV) 0:37, pinned by Dustin Hurley (SEW) 1:26
285 – Ben Yoder (2nd)