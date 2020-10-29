Blue Devils finish volleyball season

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood athletes used their defensive abilities on the court to defeat Plattsmouth in a postseason volleyball match.

The Bluejays stopped the Blue Devils 25-6, 25-8, 25-21 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament on Tuesday. Top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood hosted second-seeded Waverly, third-seeded Platteview and fourth-seeded Plattsmouth for tournament matches.

AGHS (22-5) kept Plattsmouth from gaining momentum by building a brick wall on defense. The Bluejays blocked several attacks at the net and made sprawling saves throughout the match. Senior Alexa Edmisten anchored the team’s defense with 13 digs during the night and Brynn Glock added eight digs. Layne Whaley, Jess Stander and Presley Harms each made solo blocks.

Ashland-Greenwood controlled action throughout the first two games. Plattsmouth kept the margin close throughout game three. The Blue Devils knocked home several kills and made scrambling saves against many AGHS kill attempts. Ashland-Greenwood ended the match with a kill on a PHS overpass.

Saige Craven led Ashland-Greenwood with 11 kills on 24 swings. Whaley went 12-of-13 serving with four aces for the Bluejays, and Glock made 16 assists and went 24-of-26 serving with one ace. Carly vonRentzell added seven kills and five digs in the match.