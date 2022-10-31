Blue Devils finish year against Bearcats

SCOTTSBLUFF – Scottsbluff athletes showcased their football talents Friday night during a postseason victory over Plattsmouth.

The Bearcats roared out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and won the first-round matchup 54-14. Scottsbluff improved to 9-1 and remained undefeated against Class B opponents. The team’s only loss came in a 21-14 setback to Class A North Platte on Sept. 2.

Third-seeded Scottsbluff set the tone for the game in the first period. Quarterback Braeden Stull scored the evening’s first touchdown from the 5-yard line, and Scottsbluff recovered a PHS fumble on the ensuing kickoff. That led to a touchdown pass from Stull to Jackson Allen to make it 14-0.

Scottsbluff recovered a second Plattsmouth fumble on the next drive, and the team capitalized on the turnover with a 24-yard touchdown run by Sebastien Boyle. The Bearcats scored on the opening play of the second quarter to go ahead 28-0.

Fourteenth-seeded Plattsmouth remained in contention after Gabe Villamonte connected with T.J. Fitzpatrick on a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the second period. A 74-yard touchdown sprint by Allen and a 5-yard run by Boyle led to a 40-7 halftime edge for Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 54-7 before Plattsmouth tacked on a second touchdown. Justice Kahler took a handoff and dashed 45 yards into the end zone with 2:10 remaining.

Scottsbluff will host sixth-seeded Omaha Skutt in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The Skyhawks took down Blair 21-7 in the first round.

Many Plattsmouth fans traveled to Scottsbluff to support the Blue Devils. Members of the Plattsmouth dance team performed at halftime and PHS cheerleaders were on the sidelines for the game.

The Blue Devils made the most of their trip to the western side of Nebraska. The team left the PHS campus on Thursday and traveled by charter bus to Lexington. They practiced at the LHS site before resuming the trip to Scottsbluff.

Plattsmouth players left for home on Saturday morning and stopped for a tour of the famous Chimney Rock landmark near Bayard. They pulled into the PHS parking lot late Saturday afternoon.

Plattsmouth finished the season 4-6. Fitzpatrick, Kahler, Zac Witherell, Drew Iverson, Tim Hughes, Mat Zitek, Kevin Sohl, Parker Aughenbaugh, Ben Laney, Levi Quinn, Maddax Alexen, Mason Malmos, Hayden Williams and Brock Endorf were the team’s seniors.

The Blue Devils qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Six of Plattsmouth’s games came against teams that appeared in the postseason bracket.

Plattsmouth 0 7 0 7 – 14

Scottsbluff 21 19 7 7 – 54