Blue Devils flex scoring muscles against Platteview

SPRINGFIELD – Most teams would consider compiling 16 runs in one game as a successful day on the softball diamond.

Plattsmouth players produced that lofty scoring total in just one inning Thursday against Platteview.

The Blue Devils took down the Trojans 19-3 at Springfield City Park. Plattsmouth broke open a close game by touching home plate 16 times in the fourth inning. The team sent 20 batters to the plate in the frame.

Platteview (2-8) scored once in the first inning before Plattsmouth (6-6) seized the lead with three runs in the second. Amelia Field and Krista Hardy began the scoring sequence with a single and walk, and the team loaded the bases after Cierra Richardson was struck by a pitch.

Abbie Dasher tied the game with a RBI groundout, and Chloe Anson knocked a RBI single to left field in her first at-bat of the afternoon. Richardson later raced home from third base on a wild pitch.

The Trojans regained some of the momentum when Grace Beaty slammed a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the second. Both schools then used solid defense to keep the scoreboard at 3-2 entering the fourth inning.