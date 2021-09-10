Blue Devils flex scoring muscles against Platteview

SPRINGFIELD – Most teams would consider compiling 16 runs in one game as a successful day on the softball diamond.
Plattsmouth players produced that lofty scoring total in just one inning Thursday against Platteview.
The Blue Devils took down the Trojans 19-3 at Springfield City Park. Plattsmouth broke open a close game by touching home plate 16 times in the fourth inning. The team sent 20 batters to the plate in the frame.
Platteview (2-8) scored once in the first inning before Plattsmouth (6-6) seized the lead with three runs in the second. Amelia Field and Krista Hardy began the scoring sequence with a single and walk, and the team loaded the bases after Cierra Richardson was struck by a pitch.
Abbie Dasher tied the game with a RBI groundout, and Chloe Anson knocked a RBI single to left field in her first at-bat of the afternoon. Richardson later raced home from third base on a wild pitch.
The Trojans regained some of the momentum when Grace Beaty slammed a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the second. Both schools then used solid defense to keep the scoreboard at 3-2 entering the fourth inning.
That’s when Plattsmouth overwhelmed Platteview at the plate. Hardy reached base three times in the inning and Jessica Meisinger, Ireland Todd, Aimee Dasher, Richardson, Field and Anson all reached twice. Seven of the first nine batters of the frame collected hits, and the team did not tally a second out until it was 17-2.
Hardy helped the Blue Devils by reaching base in all four of her plate appearances. She posted two singles, two walks, four runs scored and one run batted in.
Field helped the Blue Devils with one double, two singles, three runs and two RBI. Meisinger contributed one single, one triple, two runs and four RBI, and Todd posted three singles, two runs and two RBI. Anson made her presence felt with one double, one single, one walk, three runs and two RBI.
Aimee Dasher collected one single, one walk, two runs and one RBI, and Abbie Dasher had one walk, one sacrifice bunt, one RBI and one run. Richardson walked twice, was struck once by a pitch and scored three times, and Grace VanDenburgh gave PHS one double and one run.
VanDenburgh tossed all four innings for Plattsmouth. She allowed five hits and two walks and struck out seven Trojans.
Plattsmouth 0 3 0 16 – 19 14 1
Platteview 1 1 0 1 – 3 5 2